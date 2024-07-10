Search
Adding the x-yc-apigateway-integration:cloud_ydb extenison

  1. In the management console, select the folder in which you created or want to create an API gateway.

  2. In the list of services, select API Gateway.

  3. Select an API gateway or click Create API gateway to create a new one.

  4. In the Specification field, click .

  5. Specify the following in the field:

    • Path: Relative path to the integration that will be added to API Gateway URL. Specify variables in curly braces, e.g., /static/{function_id}. For more information, see the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
    • HTTP method: Method that will be used to work with the integration.

    • Service account: Service account for authorization when accessing the database. If you do not have a service account, create one.

    • Operation: Operation type.

      To specify operation parameters, click :

      • PutItem:
        • Table: Name of the table the operation will be performed on.
        • Database: Relative path to the database.
      • GetItem:
        • Table: Name of the table the operation will be performed on.
        • Database: Relative path to the database.
        • Key: Primary key of the element the operation will be performed on.
      • UpdateItem:
        • Table: Name of the table the operation will be performed on.
        • Database: Relative path to the database.
        • Key: Primary key of the element the operation will be performed on.
        • Update expression: Expression that will define which attributes must be updated and how.
        • (Optional) Alias: Alias that can be used in the update expression instead of the attribute value. It must start with a colon :.
      • DeleteItem:
        • Table: Name of the table the operation will be performed on.
        • Database: Relative path to the database.
        • Key: Primary key of the element the operation will be performed on.
      • Scan:
        • Table: Name of the table the operation will be performed on.
        • Database: Relative path to the database.
        • (Optional) Limit: Maximum number of read elements.
        • (Optional) Element primary key: Primary key of the element to start the search.

  6. Click Add.

The Specification field will display the OpenAPI specification with the specified parameter values.

