Yandex API Gateway

Adding the x-yc-apigateway-integration:cloud_datasphere extension

Updated at July 10, 2024

  1. In the management console, select the folder in which you created or want to create an API gateway.

  2. In the list of services, select API Gateway.

  3. Select an API gateway or click Create API gateway to create a new one.

  4. In the Specification field, click .

  5. Specify the following in the field:

    • Path: Relative path to the integration that will be added to API Gateway URL. Specify variables in curly braces, e.g., /static/{function_id}. For more information, see the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
    • HTTP method: Method that will be used to work with the integration.
    • (Optional) Service account: Service account for authorization when calling the DataSphere node. If you do not have a service account, create one.
    • Folder: Folder containing the DataSphere project you created and the node you deployed.
    • Node ID: DataSphere node ID.

  6. Click Add.

The Specification field will display the OpenAPI specification with the specified parameter values.

