Adding the x-yc-apigateway-integration:cloud_ymq extension
Written by
Updated at July 10, 2024
Management console
-
In the management console, select the folder in which you created or want to create an API gateway.
-
In the list of services, select API Gateway.
-
Select an API gateway or click Create API gateway to create a new one.
-
In the Specification field, click .
-
Specify the following in the field:
- Path: Relative path to the integration that will be added to API Gateway URL. Specify variables in curly braces, e.g.,
/static/{function_id}. For more information, see the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
- HTTP method: Method that will be used to work with the integration.
- (Optional) Service account: Service account for authorization when accessing the message queue. If you do not have a service account, create one.
- Queue address: Message queue address.
- Folder: Folder containing the message queue.
- (Optional) Type of message content: Message content type. If the value is
body, only the request body will be written to the queue. If the value is
request, the whole request in JSON format will be written to the queue. The default value is
body.
- (Optional) Delay: Time in seconds during which the message will be hidden when enqueued.
-
Click Add.
The Specification field will display the OpenAPI specification with the specified parameter values.