Adding the x-yc-apigateway-integration:cloud_functions extension
Updated at July 10, 2024
Management console
In the management console, select the folder in which you created or want to create an API gateway.
In the list of services, select API Gateway.
Select an API gateway or click Create API gateway to create a new one.
In the Specification field, click .
Specify the following in the field:
- Path: Relative path to the integration that will be added to API Gateway URL. Specify variables in curly braces, e.g.,
/static/{function_id}. For more information, see the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
- HTTP method: Method that will be used to work with the integration.
- (Optional) Service account: Service account for authorization when accessing the function. If you do not have a service account, create one.
- (Optional) Request format version: Function request format version. The possible values are 0.1 and 1.0. The default version is 0.1.
- Function ID: Function ID. To find out the ID, get information about the function.
- Tag: Function version tag. The default value is
\$latest.
(Optional) Paste or upload operation context — any object in YAML or JSON format.
Click Add.
The Specification field will display the OpenAPI specification with the specified parameter values.