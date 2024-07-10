Search
Yandex API Gateway

Adding the x-yc-apigateway-integration:object_storage extension

Updated at July 10, 2024

  1. In the management console, select the folder in which you created or want to create an API gateway.

  2. In the list of services, select API Gateway.

  3. Select an API gateway or click Create API gateway to create a new one.

  4. In the Specification field, click .

  5. Specify the following in the field:

    • Path: Relative path to the integration that will be added to API Gateway URL. Specify variables in curly braces, e.g., /static/{function_id}. For more information, see the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
    • HTTP method: Method that will be used to work with the integration.
    • (Optional) Service account: Service account for authorization when accessing Object Storage.
    • Bucket: Bucket name.
    • Object name: Object name.
    • (Optional) Error object: Object name to be returned if a 4xx HTTP error code is received instead of specified object name.

  6. Click Add.

The Specification field will display the OpenAPI specification with the specified parameter values.

