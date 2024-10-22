Terms of Membership in the Yandex Cloud Boost Loyalty Program for software and digital product developers

The Yandex Cloud Boost Loyalty Program (the “Program”) has been developed by Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C. (“Yandex”) and is intended to attract and retain on the Yandex Cloud Platform companies (https://yandex.cloud/en/docs/billing/qa/all#countries) that develop software and digital products (the “Solutions”).

Membership in the Program is available only to Customers who have registered a business account on the Yandex Cloud Platform and meet the criteria specified in the Terms of Membership and on the Website at: https://yandex.cloud/en/cloud-credits-for-trial (the “Member”).

A Customer who qualifies for the Program shall be entitled to submit an application for membership in the Program (the “Application”). The Application is submitted through the Yandex Website and is reviewed by the Yandex team within seven (7) calendar days. Yandex, at its sole discretion, but in accordance with the criteria for the Selection of Members (Supplement No. 1) and the principles of good faith and non-discrimination, decides whether to assign the Customer the status of a program member (“Program Member”) or to refuse to assign the said status. Information about the decision made by Yandex is sent to the Customer’s e-mail address specified when submitting the Application via the Yandex Website or when registering on the Yandex Cloud Platform.

The Member is entitled to the following privileges:

4.1. Extended Grant. The Member is provided with an extended Grant — up to 5 000 USD. The Grant validity period: up to one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days. The Grant consists of two parts:

4.1.1. 1250 USD: the amount that may be spent by the Member to pay for the following Services: Yandex Compute Cloud, Yandex Virtual Private Cloud, Yandex Object Storage, Yandex Network Load Balancer, Yandex Cloud Marketplace, Yandex Monitoring, DataSphere, SpeechKit, Translate, Vision, Yandex Foundation Models;

4.1.2. 3750 USD: the amount may be spent by the Member to pay for other Services* of the Platform, except for those listed in paragraph 4.1.1 and Yandex Cloud Interconnect.

4.1.3. Yandex reserves the right to audit the Member’s usage of the Grant at any time. Any misuse, fraud, or violation of the program’s terms will result in immediate revocation of the remaining Grant amount and may result in the suspension.

4.1.4. If the Member fails to use the entire Grant amount within 180 days, the unused portion will expire without any notice or compensation. Yandex is under no obligation to extend the validity of the Grant or offer any alternative benefits.

4.2. Consultations provided by architects or engineers of the Yandex Cloud Platform.

4.2.1. The Program Member is entitled to one (1) hour of consultations per month from an architect or engineer of the Yandex Cloud Platform concerning the construction of a cloud architecture The duration of each consultation shall not exceed 60 minutes, and any unused time cannot be carried forward to future months. Format of the consultation: online via videoconferencing (Skype/Zoom/Telegram, etc.) The date and time of the consultation are set by agreement between the Program Member and a representative of the Yandex team.

Consultations must be scheduled at least 7 calendar days in advance and are subject to the availability of Yandex architects or engineers.

4.2.2. The Program Member receives the right to participate in regular group consultation sessions (from 1 to 15 persons). Format of the consultation: online via videoconferencing (Skype/Zoom/Telegram, etc.) The date and time are set by Yandex and are communicated to the Program Member by a representative of the Yandex team. The Program Member agrees not to disclose or share any proprietary information discussed during group consultations with other participants unless explicitly authorized by Yandex. Failure to comply with this confidentiality requirement may result in immediate termination of Program Membership.

4.3. The Program Member receives the right to access the closed testing of new Services of the Yandex Cloud Platform in Preview mode. Methods of connecting the Program Member to closed testing are determined by Yandex and are communicated to the Member by a representative of the Yandex team.

The full list of privileges granted under the Program is available to New Members only.

A new Member is deemed to be:

6.1. A Customer who owns a business account and is connected to the Yandex Cloud Platform for the first time. Yandex reserves the right to verify the Customer’s business account and past usage history to ensure that the Customer qualifies as a New Member under this definition. Any attempt to circumvent this requirement by creating multiple accounts or submitting fraudulent information will result in disqualification from the Program and possible legal action.

6.2. A person who has not used the services of the Platform (paid or trial period) during three hundred and sixty (360) calendar days prior to submitting the application.

A Customer of the Yandex Cloud Platform who does not fall under the description in paragraph 6 may become a member of the Program if the Customer’s Application is approved by Yandex and receive access to all privileges, except for those described in paragraph 4.1.

Yandex has the right to at any time deprive the Program Member of status in the event of a violation by the Member of the obligations established by the Agreement for the use of Yandex Cloud Platform Services, as well as in the event of a violation of the terms of this Program and/or detection of dishonest actions aimed at deceiving Yandex or other Program Members, abuse of rights granted to the Program Member. Yandex is not obligated to offer an opportunity to cure such a breach.

7.1. Yandex shall notify the Program Member of the termination of the Member status by sending a notice to the Member’s email address specified at the time of registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform. The Program Member is solely responsible for ensuring that their contact information is up to date. Yandex shall not be held liable for any failure to receive such notification due to outdated or incorrect contact details provided by the Member. The notice of termination shall be deemed effective upon sending, regardless of whether the Member acknowledges receipt of the email. The Program Member status is deemed as terminated from the moment a respective notice is sent, no less than ten (10) calendar days before the Member is deprived of the Program Member status. Yandex reserves the right to immediately revoke access to certain Program privileges, services, or resources during the ten (10) calendar day notice period, to protect the integrity of Yandex Cloud Platform services and prevent any further potential abuse by the Program Member.

Yandex may, by its decision, at any time terminate the Program or change its terms by sending at least ten (10) calendar days in advance notice to the Program Member’s email address specified when registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform. Continued participation in the Program after notice of modification constitutes acceptance of the updated terms.