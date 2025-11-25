Khaisteks Acura Disaster Recovery to Yandex Cloud
Khaisteks Acura Disaster Recovery to Yandex Cloud is an automated software solution for IT infrastructure disaster and data recovery using Yandex Cloud. Khaisteks Acura helps you recover data from any platform, whether virtual or physical.
Benefits
- Consistent replication when copying data.
- Support for file system copies at the application level.
- Data orchestration.
- Minimal downtime (RTOs) and potential data loss (RPO).
Supported platforms: VK Cloud, Yandex Cloud, K2 Cloud, Cloud.ru, Basis.Cloud, OpenStack, OpenNebula, zVirt, oVirt, Selectel, Softline, VMware, KubeVirt, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Hyper-V, as well as physical machines.
Supported applications: Postgres Professional, PostgreSQL, Platform V, Microsoft Active Directory, NGINX, Red Hat Jboss Enterprise, IBM WebSphere, Apache, VMware vSphere, MySQL, MongoDB, Hadoop, Spark, and more.
Supported operating systems: Alt Linux, Astra Linux, Windows, Debian, Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS, RED OS.
To install the product, follow the instructions.
- Disaster recovery of data and IT infrastructure (DRaaS, Disaster Recovery as a Service).
- Data backups.
Khaisteks
Khaisteks provides technical support for Khaisteks Acura users in Yandex Cloud. You can contact technical support by email at support@hystax-team.ru. You can also review the information in the knowledge base.
Yandex Cloud
Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please see the developer’s resources.