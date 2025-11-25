Contact UsTry it for free

Khaisteks Acura Disaster Recovery to Yandex Cloud

Updated November 25, 2025

Khaisteks Acura Disaster Recovery to Yandex Cloud is an automated software solution for IT infrastructure disaster and data recovery using Yandex Cloud. Khaisteks Acura helps you recover data from any platform, whether virtual or physical.

Benefits

  • Consistent replication when copying data.
  • Support for file system copies at the application level.
  • Data orchestration.
  • Minimal downtime (RTOs) and potential data loss (RPO).

Supported platforms: VK Cloud, Yandex Cloud, K2 Cloud, Cloud.ru, Basis.Cloud, OpenStack, OpenNebula, zVirt, oVirt, Selectel, Softline, VMware, KubeVirt, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Hyper-V, as well as physical machines.

Supported applications: Postgres Professional, PostgreSQL, Platform V, Microsoft Active Directory, NGINX, Red Hat Jboss Enterprise, IBM WebSphere, Apache, VMware vSphere, MySQL, MongoDB, Hadoop, Spark, and more.

Supported operating systems: Alt Linux, Astra Linux, Windows, Debian, Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS, RED OS.

Deployment instructions

To install the product, follow the instructions.

Billing type
Hourly (Pay as you go)
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Admin tools and DevOps
Data storage and backup
Security
In the Russian software register
Publisher
Hystax
Vendor
Hystax
Use cases
  • Disaster recovery of data and IT infrastructure (DRaaS, Disaster Recovery as a Service).
  • Data backups.
Links
Khaisteks websiteDocumentationList of supported kernel versionsEmergency recovery to Yandex Cloud using Khaisteks Acura
Technical support

Khaisteks
Khaisteks provides technical support for Khaisteks Acura users in Yandex Cloud. You can contact technical support by email at support@hystax-team.ru. You can also review the information in the knowledge base.

Yandex Cloud
Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please see the developer’s resources.

Product IDs
image_id:
fd84nq8c6iom45if3qa8
family_id:
hystax-hystax-acura-disaster-recovery
Product composition
SoftwareVersion
Ubuntu24.04
Ubuntu24.04
Хайстекс Акура4.3.1
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: Khaisteks Software Terms of UseUbuntuUbuntu
Billing type
Hourly (Pay as you go)
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Admin tools and DevOps
Data storage and backup
Security
In the Russian software register
Publisher
Hystax
Vendor
Hystax

This might be a good fit for you 