Khaisteks Acura Backup to Yandex Cloud

Khaisteks Acura Backup is an automated software solution for IT infrastructure and data disaster recovery using Yandex Cloud. It helps you recover data from any platform, whether virtual or physical.

Benefits

Consistent replication when copying data.

Support for file system copies at the application level.

Supported platforms: Yandex Cloud, VK Cloud, K2 Cloud, Cloud.ru, Basis.Cloud, OpenStack, OpenNebula, zVirt, oVirt, Selectel, Softline, VMware, KubeVirt, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Hyper-V, as well as physical machines.

Supported applications: Postgres Professional, PostgreSQL, Platform V, Microsoft Active Directory, NGINX, Red Hat Jboss Enterprise, IBM WebSphere, Apache, VMware vSphere, MySQL, MongoDB, Hadoop, Spark, and more.

Supported operating systems: Alt Linux, Astra Linux, Windows, Debian, Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS, RED OS.