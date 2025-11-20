Khaisteks Acura Backup to Yandex Cloud
Khaisteks Acura Backup is an automated software solution for IT infrastructure and data disaster recovery using Yandex Cloud. It helps you recover data from any platform, whether virtual or physical.
Benefits
- Consistent replication when copying data.
- Support for file system copies at the application level.
Supported platforms: Yandex Cloud, VK Cloud, K2 Cloud, Cloud.ru, Basis.Cloud, OpenStack, OpenNebula, zVirt, oVirt, Selectel, Softline, VMware, KubeVirt, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Hyper-V, as well as physical machines.
Supported applications: Postgres Professional, PostgreSQL, Platform V, Microsoft Active Directory, NGINX, Red Hat Jboss Enterprise, IBM WebSphere, Apache, VMware vSphere, MySQL, MongoDB, Hadoop, Spark, and more.
Supported operating systems: Alt Linux, Astra Linux, Windows, Debian, Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS, RED OS.
-
Create a service account with the
editorand
marketplace.meteringAgentroles. Save the service account ID.
-
Create an authorized key for a service account. Save the ID and private key.
-
Create a static access key. Save the ID and private key.
-
Create a bucket for storing backups. Save the bucket name.
-
Get an SSH key pair to connect to a virtual machine (VM).
-
Create a VM from a public image:
- Under Image/boot disk selection, go to the Cloud Marketplace tab and select Khaisteks Acura Backup in Yandex Cloud.
- Under Disks and file storage, enter 200 GB as your disk size.
- Under Computing resources, specify:
- vCPU: 8.
- RAM: 16 GB.
- Under Access:
- In the Service account field, select the previously created service account.
- Enter the username in the Login field.
- Paste the contents of the public key file in the SSH key field.
Save the following parameters:
- The VM public P address.
- The VM ID.
- The availability zone.
- The subnet ID.
-
Open
https://<VM_public_IP_address>/in your browser.
-
Specify the authorization parameters:
- Organization: The organization name.
- Admin user login: The administrator username.
- Password: The administrator password.
- Confirm password: Re-enter the administrator password.
-
Specify the Yandex Cloud connection settings:
- Service Account id: The ID of your service account.
- Key id: The ID of the authorized key of your service account.
- Private key: The private key of your service account.
- Default folder ID: The ID of the folder where the VM with Khaisteks Acura Backup is located.
- Availability zone: The availability zone where the VM with Khaisteks Acura Backup is located.
- Hystax Service Subnet: The ID of the subnet that the VM with Khaisteks Acura Backup is connected to.
- S3 Host:
storage.yandexcloud.net.
- S3 Port:
443.
- Enable HTTPS: Select the option to enable HTTPS connections.
- S3 Access Key ID: The access key ID.
- S3 Secret Access Key: The secret key.
- S3 Bucket: The name of the bucket for storing backups.
- Hystax Acura Control Panel Public IP: Replace the value with the public IP address of the VM with Khaisteks Acura Backup.
- Additional parameters: Advanced settings. Do not edit this field.
Khaisteks Acura Backup automatically checks that it can access your cloud. If all the settings are correct, you can log in to the control panel using the previously set username and password.
Khaisteks
Khaisteks provides technical support to Khaisteks Acura Backup users in Yandex Cloud. You can email technical support at support@hystax-team.ru. You can also study the materials in the knowledge base (in Russian).
Yandex Cloud
Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please refer to the developer’s information resources.