GreenData

Updated December 5, 2025

GreenData is a low-code platform for rapid development of business applications of any complexity without the use of low-level programming languages.

You can use ready-made visualization builder components to:

  • Create interfaces and customize design as per the brand book.
  • Use visual data models.
  • Set up a role model for users.
  • Model and automate your business processes.
  • Customize regulatory documentation templates.
  • Integrate your application with other systems.
  • Develop analytical dashboards and reports.

GreenData allows you to easily scale or modify solutions to accommodate your current needs by combining them into a single production ecosystem. All changes are automatically applied both to the web version and the mobile app.

Suitable for both custom and out-of-the-box solutions.

Deployment instructions

  1. Get an SSH key pair for connection to the VM.

  2. Create a VM from a public image:

    1. Under Boot disk image on the Marketplace tab, enter Green in the Product search field and select the GreenData public image.
    2. Under Access:
      • Enter the username in the Login field.
      • In the SSH key field, select from the list the SSH key you got earlier.
    3. Click Create VM.

  3. Wait until the VM status switches to Running.

  4. Connect to the VM over SSH. Use the username you set when creating the VM and the private SSH key you got earlier.

  5. In your browser, open http://<VM_public_IP_address>:8080/. The default login is admin, the password is adminka.

Use cases
  • Automation of business processes.
  • Electronic document management.
  • Project management systems.
  • CRM and HRM systems.
  • Service Desk systems.
  • Automation of approvals.
  • Automation of lease agreement management.
  • Automation of procurement management.
  • Calculations of payment schedules and commissions.
  • Remote learning systems.
  • Online booking for events or regular visits.
  • Booking systems for equipment, cars, premises.
Technical support

GreenData
You can contact support:

Support is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., GMT+3, except weekends and holidays. You can ask questions about our product in the GreenData community on Telegram.

Yandex Cloud
Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please refer to the vendor’s information resources.

Product IDs
image_id:
fd8jjuer9u567lj382qc
family_id:
greendata-lowcode
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: Debian License AgreementLicense agreement
