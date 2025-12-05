GreenData is a low-code platform for rapid development of business applications of any complexity without the use of low-level programming languages.

You can use ready-made visualization builder components to:

Create interfaces and customize design as per the brand book.

Use visual data models.

Set up a role model for users.

Model and automate your business processes.

Customize regulatory documentation templates.

Integrate your application with other systems.

Develop analytical dashboards and reports.

GreenData allows you to easily scale or modify solutions to accommodate your current needs by combining them into a single production ecosystem. All changes are automatically applied both to the web version and the mobile app.

Suitable for both custom and out-of-the-box solutions.