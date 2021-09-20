How Yandex Translate makes over 7,000 publications available in many languages

PressReader processes thousands of pages each and every day, extracting text and images from them. Many newspapers, including The Washington Post, USA Today, International Herald Tribune, Daily Mail, and The Herald, appear on the platform as soon as they hit newsstands. All materials become available for search, and they are easy to read on mobile devices.

PressReader makes publications available to the broadest range of readers possible. A German article published in the morning must be available within a few hours to an Indian student or an American businessman in their native languages.

No agency can translate such volumes with any real speed — what’s needed is a high-quality machine translation.

This became all the more important during the pandemic when the need for access to content online became even greater.

Price, quality, scaling, and data processing speed

To create your own machine translation service, you would have to hire a team of developers, set up the infrastructure, and spend a lot of time on product development. The project costs alone would make it unprofitable for virtually any company.

Adopting cloud technologies can significantly reduce these costs. This also makes it much easier to store, organize, and transfer large amounts of information.

PressReader considered three options at the selection stage: Yandex Translate, Microsoft Translator, and Google Translate. They chose Yandex Translate because its quality and scalability are as good as its competitors while costing much less.