Migrating services from an NLB load balancer with an instance group as a target to an L7 ALB load balancer using the management console
- Service migration recommendations
- Getting started
- Create a Smart Web Security security profile
- Create an L7 load balancer
- Migrate the user load from the network load balancer to the L7 load balancer
To migrate a service from a network load balancer to an L7 load balancer:
- See recommendations for service migration.
- Complete these steps before you begin.
- Create a Yandex Smart Web Security profile.
- Create an L7 load balancer. At this step, you will connect your Smart Web Security profile to a virtual host of the L7 load balancer.
- Migrate the user load from the network load balancer to the L7 load balancer.
Service migration recommendations
-
In addition to DDoS protection at OSI L7 using Yandex Smart Web Security, we recommend enabling DDoS protection at L3-L4. To do this, reserve a public static IP address with DDoS protection in advance and use this address for the L7 load balancer's listener.
If the network load balancer's listener already uses a public IP address with DDoS protection, you can save it and use it for the L7 load balancer.
If the network load balancer's listener uses a public IP address without DDoS protection, DDoS protection at L3-L4 when migrating to an L7 load balancer can only be achieved by changing the public IP for your service.
When using L3-L4 DDoS protection, configure a trigger threshold for the L3-L4 protection mechanisms aligned with the amount of legitimate traffic to the protected resource. To set up this threshold, contact support.
Also, set the MTU value to
1450for the targets downstream of the load balancer. For more information, see Setting up MTU when enabling DDoS protection.
-
We recommend performing migration during the hours when the user load is at its lowest. The migration process for a VM group changes the integration with the target group and migrates the public IP address from the network load balancer to the L7 load balancer. Your service will be unavailable during this period. The downtime depends on the number of VMs in the group, deployment policy settings and may take from several minutes to tens of minutes under normal conditions.
-
When using an L7 load balancer, requests to backends come with the source IP address from the range of internal IP addresses of the subnets specified when creating the L7 load balancer. The original IP address of the request source (user) is specified in the
X-Forwarded-Forheader. If you want to log public IP addresses of users on the web server, reconfigure it.
-
See the autoscaling and resource units in the L7 load balancer.
Getting started
-
Create subnets in three availability zones. These will be used for the L7 load balancer.
-
Create security groups that allow the L7 load balancer to receive incoming traffic and send it to the targets and allow the targets to receive incoming traffic from the load balancer.
-
When using HTTPS, add your service's TLS certificate to Yandex Certificate Manager.
-
Reserve a static public IP address with DDoS protection at level L3-L4 for the L7 load balancer. See service migration recommendations.
Create a Smart Web Security security profile
Create a Smart Web Security security profile by selecting From a preset template.
Use these settings when creating the profile:
- In the Action for the default base rule field, select
Allow.
- For the Smart Protection rule, enable Only logging (dry run).
These settings are limited to logging the info about the traffic without applying any actions to it. This will reduce the risk of disconnecting users due to profile configuration issues. As you move along, you will be able to turn Only logging (dry run) off and configure some prohibiting rules for your use case in the security profile.
Create an L7 load balancer
-
Create a target group for the L7 load balancer. Under Targets, select the VMs in your network load balancer's target group.
-
Create a group of backends with the following parameters:
-
Select
HTTPas the backend group type.
-
If your service requires requests to be processed within a single user session by the same backend resource, enable session affinity for the backend group.
-
Under Backends, click Add and set up the backend:
- Type:
Target group.
- Target groups: Target group you created earlier.
- Port: TCP port of your service the VMs accept incoming traffic on.
- Under Protocol settings, specify the settings for connecting the L7 load balancer to the backend. Depending on the protocol type on your backend, select
HTTPor
HTTPS.
- Under HTTP health check, configure the health check using these recommendations.
- (Optional) Set other settings as per this guide.
- Type:
-
-
Under Virtual hosts, click Add virtual host and specify the virtual host settings:
-
Authority: Your service domain name.
-
Security profile: Smart Web Security profile you created earlier.
Warning
Linking your security profile to a virtual host of the L7 load balancer is the key step to connecting Smart Web Security.
-
Click Add route and specify the route settings:
- Path:
Starts with
/.
- Action:
Routing.
- Backend group: Backend group you created earlier.
- Path:
-
-
Create an L7 load balancer by selecting Manual:
-
Specify the previously created security group.
-
Under Allocation, select the subnets in three availability zones for the load balancer nodes. Enable traffic in these subnets.
-
Under Autoscaling settings, specify the minimum number of resource units per availability zone based on expected load.
We recommend selecting the number of resource units based on load expressed in:
- Number of requests per second (RPS)
- Number of concurrent active connections
- Number of new connections per second
- Traffic processed per second
-
Under Listeners, click Add listener and set up the listener:
-
Under Public IP address, specify:
- Port: Your service's TCP port the VMs are accepting incoming traffic on.
- Type:
ListSelect from the list a public IP address with DDoS protection at L3-L4. For more information, see service migration recommendations.
-
Under Receiving and processing traffic, specify:
- Listener type:
HTTP.
- Protocol: Depending on your service, select
HTTPor
HTTPS.
- If you select
HTTPS, specify the TLS certificate you added to Certificate Manager earlier in the Certificates field.
- HTTP router: HTTP router you created earlier.
- Listener type:
-
-
-
Wait until the L7 load balancer goes
Active.
-
Go to the new L7 load balancer and select Health checks on the left. Make sure you get
HEALTHYfor all the L7 load balancer's health checks.
-
Run a test request to the service through the L7 load balancer, for example, using one of these methods:
-
Add this record to the
hostsfile on your workstation:
<L7_load_balancer_public_IP_address> <service_domain_name>. Delete the record after the test.
-
Execute the request using cURL depending on the protocol type:
curl http://<service_domain_name> \ --resolve <service_domain_name>:<service_port>:<public_IP_address_of_L7_load_balancer>
curl https://<service_domain_name> \ --resolve <service_domain_name>:<service_port>:<public_IP_address_of_L7_load_balancer>
-
Migrate the user load from the network load balancer to the L7 load balancer
Warning
Backend VMs will be recreated during the migration process.
If the network load balancer's listener uses a public IP address without DDoS protection, memorize the current health check settings for the target group in the network load balancer before proceeding to the next step.
-
Change the integration with the target group for the VM group:
- In the management console, select the folder containing your VM group.
- Select Compute Cloud.
- In the left-hand panel, select Instance groups.
- Select the group to update.
- In the top-right corner of the page, click Edit.
- Under Integration with Application Load Balancer, enable Create target group.
- Specify the name of the L7 load balancer target group and, optionally, other target group settings.
- Click Save.
When changing the VM group:
- VMs in the group are automatically recreated.
- Targets are removed from the network load balancer target group, and the user load is distributed among the remaining targets. The service becomes partially unavailable to users through the network load balancer during this period.
- After all targets are deleted, the target group is deleted. The service becomes unavailable through the network load balancer.
Proceed to the next step without waiting for the VM group change to end.
-
In the L7 load balancer backend group, change the backend target group. Specify only the target group created in the previous step.
As you perform the operation specified in the previous step, VMs from the VM group will be automatically added to the L7 load balancer target group.
-
Select one of the options to further migrate the user load from the network load balancer to the L7 load balancer depending on whether the network load balancer listener has a public IP address with or without DDoS protection:
- The network load balancer listener uses a public IP address with DDoS protection. During migration, the public IP address for your service will remain the same.
- The network load balancer listener uses a public IP address without DDoS protection. During migration, the public IP address for your service will change.
The network load balancer listener uses a public IP address with DDoS protection
-
Monitor the condition of the network load balancer's targets. Wait until the targets are automatically deleted from the target group.
-
Delete the listener in the network load balancer to release the static public IP address.
-
In the L7 load balancer, assign to the listener the public IP address previously used by the network load balancer:CLI
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the
--folder-nameor
--folder-idparameter.
To change a public IP address, run this command:
yc application-load-balancer load-balancer update-listener <load_balancer_name> \ --listener-name <listener_name> \ --external-ipv4-endpoint address=<service_public_IP_address>,port=<service_port>
Where
addressis the public IP address previously used by the network load balancer.
-
After the IP addresses changes, your service will again be available through the L7 load balancer. Monitor the L7 load balancer's user load from the load balancer statistics charts.
-
Delete the now free static public IP address you selected when creating the L7 load balancer.
-
(Optional) Delete the network load balancer after migrating user load to the L7 load balancer.
The network load balancer listener uses a public IP address without DDoS protection
-
Monitor the condition of the network load balancer's targets. Wait until the targets are automatically deleted from the target group.
-
Create a target group for the network load balancer. Add the VMs recreated when changing the VM group.
-
In network load balancer, connect the target group created in the previous step. When connecting the target group, configure the health checks the original target group had.
-
Wait until the VM health checks in the network load balancer target group get the
Healthystatus. This will make your service once again available through the network load balancer.
-
To migrate user load from a network load balancer to an L7 load balancer, in the DNS service of your domain's public zone, change the A record value for the service domain name to the public IP address of the L7 load balancer. If the public domain zone was created in Yandex Cloud DNS, change the record using this guide.
Note
The propagation of DNS record updates depends on the time-to-live (TTL) value and the number of links in the DNS request chain. This process can take a long time.
-
As the DNS record updates propagate, follow the increase of requests to the L7 load balancer from the load balancer statistics charts.
-
Follow the decrease of the network load balancer load using the
processed_bytesand
processed_packetsload balancer metrics. You can create a dashboard to visualize these metrics. The absence of load on the network load balancer for a prolonged period of time indicates that the user load has been transferred to the L7 load balancer.
-
(Optional) Delete the network load balancer after migrating the user load to the L7 load balancer.