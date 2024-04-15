Yandex Application Load Balancer release notes
Written by
Updated at April 15, 2024
Q1 2024
- Improved stability of data processing and transmission (data plane) within the service.
- Implemented integration with Yandex Smart Web Security:
- Connecting a virtual host to a security profile (management console, CLI, Terraform, API).
- Sending Smart Web Security event logs to a Yandex Cloud Logging log group.
- Sending Smart Web Security metrics to Yandex Monitoring.
- Changed behavior of the load balancer with
Streambackend groups: now connections to a backend will be closed if the backend fails a health check.
- Optimized the process of working with the list of operations with service resources.
- Added the ability to search for a load balancer in the management console by internal IP address.
- Added the ability to granularly place load balancer nodes in different availability zones using the management console.
- Improved the Terraform provider performance: eliminated the validation error when changing a balancer listener's type from
TLSto
Streamand vice versa.