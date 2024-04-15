Search
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Yandex Application Load Balancer release notes

Updated at April 15, 2024

Q1 2024

  • Improved stability of data processing and transmission (data plane) within the service.
  • Implemented integration with Yandex Smart Web Security:
  • Changed behavior of the load balancer with Stream backend groups: now connections to a backend will be closed if the backend fails a health check.
  • Optimized the process of working with the list of operations with service resources.
  • Added the ability to search for a load balancer in the management console by internal IP address.
  • Added the ability to granularly place load balancer nodes in different availability zones using the management console.
  • Improved the Terraform provider performance: eliminated the validation error when changing a balancer listener's type from TLS to Stream and vice versa.
