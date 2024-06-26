Search
Contact UsGet started
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Setting up the Gateway API

Written by
Updated at June 26, 2024

The Gateway API is a collection of API resources that model networking in a Kubernetes cluster.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to enable access to the applications deployed in two test environments, dev and prod, by running Yandex Application Load Balancer with the Gateway API. For this, you will need to create a public domain zone and delegate the domain to Yandex Cloud DNS.

To integrate the Gateway API and Application Load Balancer:

  1. Create Managed Service for Kubernetes resources.
  2. Install the Gateway API and set up the domain zones.
  3. Prepare test applications.
  4. Create test applications.
  5. Test the Gateway API.

If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.

Getting started

  1. If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

    The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  2. Register a public domain zone and delegate your domain.

Create Managed Service for Kubernetes resources

  1. Create a Kubernetes cluster and a group of nodes.

    1. If you do not have a network yet, create one.

    2. If you do not have any subnets, create them in the availability zones where your Kubernetes cluster and node group will be created.

    3. Create a Kubernetes cluster and a node group in any suitable configuration.

    4. Configure security groups for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups.

      Warning

      The configuration of security groups determines the performance and availability of the cluster and the services and applications running in it.

    1. If you do not have Terraform yet, install it.

    2. Get the authentication credentials. You can add them to environment variables or specify them later in the provider configuration file.

    3. Configure and initialize a provider. There is no need to create a provider configuration file manually, you can download it.

    4. Place the configuration file in a separate working directory and specify the parameter values. If you did not add the authentication credentials to environment variables, specify them in the configuration file.

    5. Download the k8s-gateway-api.tf cluster configuration file to the same working directory. The file describes:

      • Network.

      • Subnet.

      • Kubernetes cluster.

      • Service account required for the Kubernetes cluster and node group to operate.

      • Security groups which contain rules required for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups.

        Warning

        The configuration of security groups determines the performance and availability of the cluster and the services and applications running in it.

    6. Specify the following in the configuration file:

      • Folder ID.
      • Kubernetes version for the Kubernetes cluster and node groups.
      • Kubernetes cluster CIDR.

    7. Make sure the Terraform configuration files are correct using this command:

      terraform validate

      If there are any errors in the configuration files, Terraform will point them out.

    8. Create the required infrastructure:

      1. Run the command to view planned changes:

        terraform plan

        If the resource configuration descriptions are correct, the terminal will display a list of the resources to modify and their parameters. This is a test step. No resources are updated.

      2. If you are happy with the planned changes, apply them:

        1. Run the command:

          terraform apply

        2. Confirm the update of resources.

        3. Wait for the operation to complete.

      All the required resources will be created in the specified folder. You can check resource availability and their settings in the management console.

  2. Install kubectl and configure it to work with the created cluster.

  3. Create a service account required for the Gateway API:

  4. Assign it the roles:

  5. Create a static key and save it to a file named sa-key.json:

    yc iam key create \
  --service-account-name <name_of_service_account_for_Gateway_API> \
  --output sa-key.json

Install the Gateway API and set up the domain zones

  1. Install the Gateway API application by following this guide. During the installation, use the service account key issued previously.

  2. Reserve the public IP addresses for the prod and dev test environments:

    yc vpc address create \
  --name=prod \
  --labels reserved=true \
  --external-ipv4 \
  zone=<availability_zone> && \
yc vpc address create \
  --name=dev \
  --labels reserved=true \
  --external-ipv4 \
  zone=<availability_zone>

    Where availability_zone is the availability zone hosting your Kubernetes cluster.

    Save the public IP addresses: you will need them to continue the setup.

  3. Add resource records for your public DNS zone:

    yc dns zone add-records \
  --name <name_of_your_DNS_zone> \
  --record '*.prod.<name_of_your_DNS_zone> 60 A <prod_environment_IP_address>' && \
yc dns zone add-records \
  --name <name_of_your_DNS_zone> \
  --record '*.dev.<name_of_your_DNS_zone> 60 A <dev_environment_IP_address>'

    Example of a valid command:

    yc dns zone add-records \
 --name my-test-domain.com \
 --record '*.dev.my-test-domain.com 60 A 171.154.241.41'

  4. Create a namespace for TLS secrets:

    kubectl create namespace gateway-api-tls-secrets

  5. Create OpenSSL certificates:

    openssl req -x509 \
  -newkey rsa:4096 \
  -keyout gateway-key-prod.pem \
  -out gateway-cert-prod.pem \
  -nodes \
  -days 365 \
  -subj '/CN=*.prod.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>' && \
openssl req -x509 \
   -newkey rsa:4096 \
   -keyout gateway-key-dev.pem \
   -out gateway-cert-dev.pem \
   -nodes \
   -days 365 \
   -subj '/CN=*.dev.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>'

    Based on these certificates, secrets will be created for the prod and dev test environments in the Kubernetes cluster.

  6. Create the secrets:

    kubectl create -n gateway-api-tls-secrets secret tls gateway-prod-tls \
  --cert=gateway-cert-prod.pem \
  --key=gateway-key-prod.pem && \
kubectl create -n gateway-api-tls-secrets secret tls gateway-dev-tls \
  --cert=gateway-cert-dev.pem \
  --key=gateway-key-dev.pem

Prepare test applications

Two applications will be created to test the Gateway API: tutum/hello-world and nginxdemos/hello. For each application, you will need to configure and run three YAML files:

  • dev-gw.yaml and prod-gw.yaml: Settings for the Gateway. In these manifest files, specify:
    • Security group in which your Kubernetes cluster is deployed, in the metadata.annotations.gateway.alb.yc.io/security-groups parameter.
    • Name of your DNS zone, with the *.dev and *.prod prefixes, in the hostname parameters.
    • IP addresses for the dev and prod environments, in the spec.addresses.value parameter.
  • dev-route.yaml and prod-route.yaml: Routing settings for the applications. In these manifests, you need to specify the name of your DNS zone with the app.dev and app.prod prefixes in the spec.hostnames parameter.
  • dev-app.yaml and prod-app.yaml: Settings for the applications. These manifests will be used to create:

Configure the application for the dev environment

  1. Create the dev-gw.yaml manifest file:

    dev-gw.yaml
    ---
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
kind: Gateway
metadata:
  name: gateway-api-dev
  annotations:
    gateway.alb.yc.io/security-groups: <security_group_in_the_cluster>
 spec:
  gatewayClassName: yc-df-class
  listeners:
  - name: gateway-api-dev
    protocol: HTTP
    port: 80
    hostname: "*.dev.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>"
    allowedRoutes:
      namespaces:
        from: Selector
        selector:
          matchExpressions:
          - key: kubernetes.io/metadata.name
            operator: In
            values:
            - dev-app
  - name: gateway-api-dev-tls
    protocol: HTTPS
    port: 443
    hostname: "*.dev.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>"
    allowedRoutes:
      namespaces:
        from: Selector
        selector:
          matchExpressions:
          - key: kubernetes.io/metadata.name
            operator: In
            values:
            - dev-app
    tls:
      certificateRefs:
      - group: ""
        kind: Secret
        name: gateway-dev-tls
        namespace: gateway-api-tls-secrets
      mode: Terminate
  addresses:
   - type: IPAddress
      value: <IP_address_for_the_dev_environment>

  2. Create the dev-route.yaml file:

    dev-route.yaml
    ---
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
  name: dev-app-http-route
  namespace: dev-app
spec:
  hostnames:
  - "app.dev.<your_DNS_zone_name>"
  parentRefs:
  - name: gateway-api-dev
    namespace: default
  rules:
  - matches:
    - path:
        value: /
    backendRefs:
    - name: app
      port: 80

  3. Create the dev-app.yaml manifest file:

    dev-app.yaml
    ---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
  name: dev-app
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: app
  namespace: dev-app
spec:
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: app
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: app
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: app
        image: tutum/hello-world
        resources:
          limits:
            memory: "128Mi"
            cpu: "500m"
        ports:
        - containerPort: 80
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: app
  namespace: dev-app
spec:
  type: NodePort
  selector:
    app: app
  ports:
  - port: 80
    targetPort: 80

Configure the application for the prod environment

  1. Create the dev-prod.yaml manifest file:

    prod-gw.yaml
    ---
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
kind: Gateway
metadata:
  name: gateway-api-prod
  annotations:
    gateway.alb.yc.io/security-groups: <security_group_in_the_cluster>
spec:
  gatewayClassName: yc-df-class
  listeners:
  - name: gateway-api-prod
    protocol: HTTP
    port: 80
    hostname: "*.prod.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>"
    allowedRoutes:
      namespaces:
        from: Selector
        selector:
          matchExpressions:
          - key: kubernetes.io/metadata.name
            operator: In
            values:
            - prod-app
  - name: gateway-api-prod-tls
    protocol: HTTPS
    port: 443
    hostname: "*.prod.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>"
    allowedRoutes:
      namespaces:
        from: Selector
        selector:
          matchExpressions:
          - key: kubernetes.io/metadata.name
            operator: In
            values:
            - prod-app
    tls:
      certificateRefs:
      - group: ""
        kind: Secret
        name: gateway-prod-tls
        namespace: gateway-api-tls-secrets
      mode: Terminate
  addresses:
    - type: IPAddress
      value: <IP_address_for_the_dev_environment>

  2. Create the prod-route.yaml manifest file:

    prod-route.yaml
    ---
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1alpha2
kind: HTTPRoute
metadata:
  name: prod-app-http-route
  namespace: prod-app
spec:
  hostnames:
  - "app.prod.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>"
  parentRefs:
  - name: gateway-api-prod
    namespace: default
  rules:
  - matches:
    - path:
        value: /
    backendRefs:
    - name: app
      port: 80

  3. Create the prod-app.yaml manifest file:

    prod-app.yaml
    ---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
  name: prod-app
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: app
  namespace: prod-app
spec:
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: app
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: app
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: app
        image: tutum/hello-world
        resources:
          limits:
            memory: "128Mi"
            cpu: "500m"
        ports:
        - containerPort: 80
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: app
  namespace: prod-app
spec:
  type: NodePort
  selector:
    app: app
  ports:
  - port: 80
    targetPort: 80

Create test applications

  1. To install the applications, run this command:

    kubectl apply -f prod-gw.yaml && \
kubectl apply -f prod-app.yaml && \
kubectl apply -f prod-route.yaml && \
kubectl apply -f dev-gw.yaml && \
kubectl apply -f dev-app.yaml && \
kubectl apply -f dev-route.yaml

  2. Make sure that the pods of your applications have changed their status to Running:

    kubectl get pods --namespace dev-app && \
kubectl get pods --namespace prod-app

  3. Make sure that a load balancer has been created for the Gateway API:

    yc application-load-balancer load-balancer list

    Note

    It may take several minutes to create the load balancer.

Test the Gateway API

To test your Gateway API operation, follow these links in your browser:

  • app.prod.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>
  • dev.prod.<name_of_your_DNS_zone>

Note

If the resource is unavailable at the specified URL, make sure that the security groups for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups are configured correctly. If any rule is missing, add it.

Delete the resources you created

Some resources are not free of charge. To avoid paying for them, delete the resources you no longer need:

  1. In the command line, go to the directory with the current Terraform configuration file with an infrastructure plan.

  2. Delete the k8s-gateway-api.tf configuration file.

  3. Make sure the Terraform configuration files are correct using this command:

    terraform validate

    If there are any errors in the configuration files, Terraform will point them out.

  4. Confirm updating the resources.

    1. Run the command to view planned changes:

      terraform plan

      If the resource configuration descriptions are correct, the terminal will display a list of the resources to modify and their parameters. This is a test step. No resources are updated.

    2. If you are happy with the planned changes, apply them:

      1. Run the command:

        terraform apply

      2. Confirm the update of resources.

      3. Wait for the operation to complete.

    All the resources described in the k8s-gateway-api.tf configuration file will be deleted.

Previous
Deploying and load testing a gRPC service with scaling
Next
Setting up the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller
In this article: