Creating an L7 load balancer with a Smart Web Security security profile through an Application Load Balancer Ingress controller
With Yandex Smart Web Security, you can protect apps in a Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster from DDoS attacks and bots. To do this, publish your apps through an Ingress resource that has an assigned security profile in Smart Web Security and uses the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller.
Based on the Ingress resource, an L7 load balancer will be deployed with a security profile connected to the load balancer virtual hosts. Smart Web Security will be protecting the application backends specified in the Ingress resource: all HTTP requests to the backends will be processed according to the security profile rules.
To create an L7 load balancer with a connected security profile using an Ingress:
- Install the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller.
- Create a test application.
- Create a security profile.
- Create an Ingress resource.
- Create a DNS record for the domain.
- Check the result.
If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.
Getting started
-
Prepare the required infrastructure:ManuallyTerraform
-
Create a service account for the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller to use.
Assign the following roles to the account for the folder to create the cluster in:
-
-
-
-
Warning
You will need this role to correctly integrate the Application Load Balancer L7 load balancer with the security profile.
-
Create a service account for the cluster and node group to use.
Assign the following roles to the account for the folder to create the cluster in:
-
Create security groups for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups.
Also configure the security groups required for Application Load Balancer.
Warning
The configuration of security groups determines the performance and availability of the cluster and the services and applications running in it.
-
Create a cluster. When creating a cluster, select:
- Service account you created earlier to use for resources and nodes.
- Security groups you created earlier to assign to the cluster.
- Option for assigning a public address to the cluster. This address enables using the Kubernetes API from the internet.
-
Create a node group in the cluster. When creating the node group, select:
- Security groups you created earlier to assign to the node group.
- Option for assigning a public address to the nodes. This address enables downloading images from the internet.
-
If you do not have Terraform yet, install it.
-
Get the authentication credentials. You can add them to environment variables or specify them later in the provider configuration file.
-
Configure and initialize a provider. There is no need to create a provider configuration file manually, you can download it.
-
Place the configuration file in a separate working directory and specify the parameter values. If you did not add the authentication credentials to environment variables, specify them in the configuration file.
-
Download the alb-ready-k8s-cluster.tf cluster configuration file to the same working directory. This file describes:
-
-
-
Kubernetes cluster.
-
Service account required for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and node group.
-
Service account required for the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller.
-
Security groups which contain rules required for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups.
Some rules are required for Application Load Balancer to work correctly.
Warning
The configuration of security groups determines the performance and availability of the cluster and the services and applications running in it.
-
Security profile in Smart Web Security with a Smart Protection rule and a simple rule to test the profile; this rule will only allow traffic from a specific IP address.
The default basic rule is not specified in the manifest and is created automatically.
-
Specify the following in the configuration file:
- Folder ID.
- Kubernetes version for the Kubernetes cluster and node groups.
- Kubernetes cluster CIDR; CIDR of services.
- Name of the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster service account.
- Application Load Balancer service account name.
- Smart Web Security security profile name.
- IP address to allow traffic from.
-
Check that the Terraform configuration files are correct using this command:
terraform validate
If there are any errors in the configuration files, Terraform will point them out.
-
Create the required infrastructure:
-
Run the command to view planned changes:
terraform plan
If the resource configuration descriptions are correct, the terminal will display a list of the resources to modify and their parameters. This is a test step. No resources are updated.
-
If you are happy with the planned changes, apply them:
-
Run the command:
terraform apply
-
Confirm the update of resources.
-
Wait for the operation to complete.
-
All the required resources will be created in the specified folder. You can check resource availability and their settings in the management console.
-
Note
If you deployed the infrastructure with Terraform, skip the Creating a security profile step.
-
-
Make sure you have a domain and you can manage resource records in the DNS zone for that domain. Your test app will be available through Ingress on this domain’s subdomain.
If you do not have a domain yet, register one with any domain name registrar. To manage your domain’s resource records with Yandex Cloud DNS, create a public DNS zone and delegate the domain.
Note
In this example, we will use
example.comas a domain and
demo.example.comas its subdomain.
Use your own domains as you go through this tutorial.
-
Install kubectl and configure it to work with the created cluster.
Install the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller
-
Install the Application Load Balancer Ingress controller to the
yc-albnamespace.
When installing it, specify the service account you created earlier for the controller.
Using the separate
yc-albnamespace, you isolate the controller resources from those of your test application and Ingress.
-
Make sure you successfully installed the controller:
kubectl logs deployment.apps/yc-alb-ingress-controller -n yc-alb
Logs should contain messages saying the Ingress controller successfully started.
Example of partial command result
... INFO Starting EventSource {"controller": "ingressgroup", ...} ... INFO Starting Controller {"controller": "ingressgroup"} ... INFO Starting EventSource {"controller": "grpcbackendgroup", "controllerGroup": "alb.yc.io", ...} ... INFO Starting Controller {"controller": "grpcbackendgroup", "controllerGroup": "alb.yc.io", ...} ... INFO Starting EventSource {"controller": "httpbackendgroup", "controllerGroup": "alb.yc.io", ...} ... INFO Starting Controller {"controller": "httpbackendgroup", "controllerGroup": "alb.yc.io", ...} ... ... INFO Starting workers {"controller": "ingressgroup", ...} ... INFO Starting workers {"controller": "grpcbackendgroup", "controllerGroup": "alb.yc.io", ...} ... INFO Starting workers {"controller": "httpbackendgroup", "controllerGroup": "alb.yc.io", ...}
Create a test application
Create an application and an associated service for Ingress to expose:
-
Create a
demo-app1.yamlmanifest for deploying your application:
demo-app1.yaml
apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: demo-app1 labels: tutorial: sws data: nginx.conf: | worker_processes auto; events { } http { server { listen 80 ; location = /_healthz { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'ok'; } location / { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'Index'; } location = /app1 { add_header Content-Type text/plain; return 200 'This is APP#1'; } } } --- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: demo-app1 labels: app: demo-app1 tutorial: sws version: v1 spec: replicas: 2 selector: matchLabels: app: demo-app1 strategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxSurge: 1 maxUnavailable: 0 template: metadata: labels: app: demo-app1 version: v1 spec: terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 5 volumes: - name: demo-app1 configMap: name: demo-app1 containers: - name: demo-app1 image: nginx:latest ports: - name: http containerPort: 80 livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /_healthz port: 80 initialDelaySeconds: 3 timeoutSeconds: 2 failureThreshold: 2 volumeMounts: - name: demo-app1 mountPath: /etc/nginx readOnly: true resources: limits: cpu: 250m memory: 128Mi requests: cpu: 100m memory: 64Mi --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: name: demo-app1 labels: tutorial: sws spec: selector: app: demo-app1 type: NodePort ports: - name: http port: 80 targetPort: 80 protocol: TCP
-
Deploy the application:
kubectl apply -f demo-app1.yaml
This will create the
ConfigMap,
Deployment, and
Serviceobjects for the
demo-app1app.
-
Make sure all objects were successfully created:
kubectl get configmap,deployment,svc -l tutorial=sws
Command result example
NAME DATA AGE configmap/demo-app1 1 ... NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE deployment.apps/demo-app1 2/2 2 2 ... NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE service/demo-app1 NodePort ... <none> 80:.../TCP ...
Create a security profile
Create a security profile with a simple rule so you can easily test the profile. The rules in the profile will only allow traffic from a specific IP address.
Create a security profile:
-
In the management console, select the folder you want to create a profile in.
-
In the list of services, select Smart Web Security.
-
Click Create profile and select From a preset template.
The profile will contain a number of preconfigured security rules:
-
Smart Protection rule providing full protection for all traffic. This rule takes priority over the default basic rule.
-
Default basic rule denying all traffic that does not satisfy higher-priority rules.
Tip
Creating a pre-configured profile with full Smart Protection is preferable. This will ensure the highest level of security for your resource being protected.
-
-
Set up the profile:
-
Name: Profile name, e.g.,
test-sp1.
-
Action for the default base rule: Action for the basic rule to effect.
Leave
Denyfor the basic rule to deny all traffic.
-
-
Add a security rule:
-
Click Add rule.
-
Specify the main rule settings:
-
Name: Name for the rule, e.g.,
test-rule1.
-
Priority: Specify a value to give the rule priority over the preconfigured rules, e.g.,
999800.
Note
The smaller the value, the higher is the rule priority. The priorities for preconfigured rules are as follows:
- Basic default rule:
1000000.
- Smart Protection rule providing full protection:
999900.
- Basic default rule:
-
Rule type: Select
Base.
-
Action: Select
Allow.
-
-
Under Conditions, configure the conditions to only allow traffic from a specific IP address:
- Select the traffic scope for the rule:
On condition.
- Select the
IPcondition.
- For IP, select the condition:
Matches or falls within the range.
- Specify a public IP address, e.g.,
203.0.113.200.
- Select the traffic scope for the rule:
-
Click Add.
The new rule will appear in the list of security rules.
-
-
Click Create.
The new profile will appear in the list of security profiles. Write down the ID of your new security profile as you will need it later.
Create an Ingress resource
This Ingress resource will describe the Application Load Balancer parameters. The Ingress controller you installed earlier will deploy the load balancer with the specified parameters after the Ingress resource is created.
According to Ingress rules, traffic to the
demo.example.com virtual host at the
/app1 path will be routed to the service/demo-app1 backend. The security profile you created earlier will be used to protect this backend.
To create an Ingress resource:
-
Create a file named
demo-ingress.yamlwith the Ingress resource description:
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: demo-ingress annotations: ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: "<list_of_subnet_IDs>" ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: "<security_group_ID>" ingress.alb.yc.io/external-ipv4-address: "auto" ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name: "demo-sws" ingress.alb.yc.io/security-profile-id: "<security_profile_ID>" spec: rules: - host: demo.example.com http: paths: - path: /app1 pathType: Exact backend: service: name: demo-app1 port: number: 80
Where:
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/subnets: List of IDs for subnets where the load balancer will reside.
If you have created the infrastructure using Terraform, use the ID of the subnet named
subnet-a.
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/security-groups: ID of the group you created for the load balancer.
If you have created the infrastructure with Terraform, specify the ID of the group named
alb-traffic.
-
ingress.alb.yc.io/security-profile-id: ID of the previously created security profile from Smart Web Security.
Note
The security profile will only apply to the virtual hosts of the Ingress resource in which the annotation is configured. For the Ingress resource described above, the profile will apply to a single virtual host,
demo.example.com.
This is the only Ingress resource in the
demo-swsIngress group. The security profile will not apply to virtual hosts of other Ingress resources if you add such resources to the group later.
To learn more about annotations, see Ingress resource fields and annotations.
-
Create an Ingress resource:
kubectl apply -f demo-ingress.yaml
The Application Load Balancer Ingress controller will start creating target groups, backend groups, HTTP routers, and the load balancer.
-
Remember to regularly check the status of the Ingress resource until the
ADDRESScolumn displays the load balancer IP address:
kubectl get ingress demo-ingress
This means the load balancer has been successfully created and can accept traffic.
Command result example
NAME CLASS HOSTS ADDRESS PORTS AGE demo-ingress <none> demo.example.com <IP_address> 80 ...
-
Create a DNS record for the domain .
-
Create an A record for the
demo.example.comdomain in the
example.comzone. Specify the IP address of the previously created load balancer in its value.
-
Wait until the DNS propagation is finished.
To check that the propagation is successful, use relevant online tools or manual requests to different DNS servers:
nslookup -type=a demo.example.com <DNS_server_IP_address>
Check the result
Requests to the application deployed in the Kubernetes cluster go through an Application Load Balancer. The virtual hosts to which those requests are directed are protected using the security profile. The profile configuration only allows traffic from a specific IP address, e.g.,
203.0.113.200.
Check that the load balancer works correctly given the security profile settings.
-
Use a host with an allowed IP address (
203.0.113.200) to check that traffic is routed according to the rule defined in the Ingress resource:
curl http://demo.example.com/app1
Expected result:
This is demo-app1
-
Use a host with an IP address that is not on the list of allowed ones (e.g.,
203.0.113.100) to check that traffic is not routed:
curl http://demo.example.com/app1
The load balancer should return the HTTP 403 Forbidden code and a message saying access to the resource is restricted.
If traffic routing does not work as expected, make sure everything is configured correctly:
- The service account for the Ingress controller must have the required roles including those for using Smart Web Security.
- Make sure the security groups for the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its node groups are configured correctly. If a rule is missing, add it.
- The security profile must be configured correctly to allow traffic from the relevant address.
Tip
After confirming the profile works properly, add more rules if required.
Delete the resources you created
Some resources are not free of charge. To avoid paying for them, delete the resources you no longer need:
-
Delete the Ingress resource you created:
kubectl delete ingress demo-ingress
This will delete the load balancer and the associated HTTP router.
The Smart Web Security security profile will be disconnected from the virtual hosts specified in the Ingress resource.
-
Delete the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster and its associated infrastructure:ManuallyTerraform
Delete the Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster.
If you need to, delete the service account and security groups created before you started.
-
In the terminal window, go to the directory containing the infrastructure plan.
Warning
Make sure the directory has no Terraform manifests with the resources you want to keep. Terraform deletes all resources that were created using the manifests in the current directory.
-
Delete resources:
-
Run this command:
terraform destroy
-
Confirm deleting the resources and wait for the operation to complete.
All the resources described in the Terraform manifests will be deleted.
-
-