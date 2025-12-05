Contact UsGet started

Recording and summarizing

Turn conversations into structured minutes, task lists, and clear reports in the format right for you.

Avoid losing valuable data and speed up workflows by using automated speech processing and intelligent summarization for calls, consultations, lectures, and meetings.

We know why it’s convenient

Everything in one place

This is a simplified scenario for speech and generative models. Call the API and you get a transcript, summarization, and results processed in the format right for you.

Nothing is lost

Discussions and agreements are immediately recorded. The discussion history is always available to return to later and clarify details.

Save time

Don’t spend time manually writing minutes and notes from meetings.

Flexible and customizable

Customize the output format for any process, role, or type of meeting: from a summarization for top managers to an action plan for project teams.

Search and analytics

Structured minutes turn meeting notes into a knowledge base that makes it easy to search for decisions made and recurring topics, as well as track progress on tasks.

Privacy

To work with sensitive data, ther service can be connected via Yandex Cloud Interconnect or installed on-premise.

Implement your projects with Yandex Cloud

How it works

Prepare an audio file

Make sure that the audio file is in one of the supported formats (MP3, OGG, WAV).

Choose a generative model

For speech post-processing, there are models available in the Model Gallery on the AI Studio platform. Just specify the URI models.

Set up post-processing

Define a set of audio processing techniques and an output format — a JSON scheme or a plain text one.

Start processing the audio file

Use the selected settings to start processing the audio file.

Get results

Get an audio transcript and completed meeting minutes, prepared according to a predefined template.

What we offer for your work

Integration through API

Suitable if you want to automate a company’s business processes. To use the API, authenticate and check that a billing account is linked to the cloud.

Playground

To test speech logging and summarization technologies, use Playground, an interface in the Yandex Cloud management console. To pay for service resources, you need an active payment account.

Who can benefit from the solution

Developers and ISVs

For integration into established video conferencing services, CRM systems and corporate toolkits.

Companies of all sizes

With in-house developments, including for on-premise deployment.

Industries for use

Sales

Recording details of negotiations and phone calls to then be uploaded automatically to CRM.

Suppoer service and call centers

Automatic summarization and identification of reasons for requests, additions to knowledge base.

Healthcare and medicine

Minutes of appointments and consultations, structured recording of medical history and prescriptions. Support for the on-premise delivery format and compliance with Federal Law No. 152-FZ.

Education

Automatic lecture notes and consultations, preparation of homework.

IT and product teams

Embed the API into your products and services. For IT teams, documentation of meetings to create further tasks in corporate systems.

Legal and financial services

Consultation protocols, evidence base.

