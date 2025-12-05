Recording and summarizing
Turn conversations into structured minutes, task lists, and clear reports in the format right for you.
Avoid losing valuable data and speed up workflows by using automated speech processing and intelligent summarization for calls, consultations, lectures, and meetings.
We know why it’s convenient
Everything in one place
This is a simplified scenario for speech and generative models. Call the API and you get a transcript, summarization, and results processed in the format right for you.
Nothing is lost
Discussions and agreements are immediately recorded. The discussion history is always available to return to later and clarify details.
Save time
Don’t spend time manually writing minutes and notes from meetings.
Flexible and customizable
Customize the output format for any process, role, or type of meeting: from a summarization for top managers to an action plan for project teams.
Search and analytics
Structured minutes turn meeting notes into a knowledge base that makes it easy to search for decisions made and recurring topics, as well as track progress on tasks.
Privacy
To work with sensitive data, ther service can be connected via Yandex Cloud Interconnect or installed on-premise.
Implement your projects with Yandex Cloud
How it works
Prepare an audio file
Make sure that the audio file is in one of the supported formats (MP3, OGG, WAV).
Choose a generative model
For speech post-processing, there are models available in the Model Gallery on the AI Studio platform. Just specify the URI models.
Set up post-processing
Define a set of audio processing techniques and an output format — a JSON scheme or a plain text one.
Start processing the audio file
Use the selected settings to start processing the audio file.
Get results
Get an audio transcript and completed meeting minutes, prepared according to a predefined template.
What we offer for your work
Integration through API
Suitable if you want to automate a company’s business processes. To use the API, authenticate and check that a billing account is linked to the cloud.
Playground
To test speech logging and summarization technologies, use Playground, an interface in the Yandex Cloud management console. To pay for service resources, you need an active payment account.
Who can benefit from the solution
Developers and ISVs
For integration into established video conferencing services, CRM systems and corporate toolkits.
Companies of all sizes
With in-house developments, including for on-premise deployment.