Kubernetes Cluster API
A provider for deploying user-managed Kubernetes® clusters in Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
Advantages of using Yandex Cloud to create clusters
Integration with Yandex Cloud and automation
Integration with the Yandex Cloud API and automation of CI processes without Terraform.
Declarative Kubernetes cluster management
The option to describe a cluster as a CRD and a wide range of parameters for configuring cluster compute resources.
Flexible cluster configuration and customization
Support for custom OS images for the master and nodes, and a customizable Control Plane for deep cluster customization.
Solution architecture
Cluster API use cases
How do I get started with Cluster API?
Set up an environment, prepare an OS image for the cluster nodes, and get a Docker® image with a Yandex Cloud provider. Read more.
Install the Yandex Cloud provider and the Kubernetes Cluster API provider.
Create manifests for the cluster and deploy it.
Install a CCM and CNI in the cluster created. Check the connection between the managing cluster and the new cluster.
FAQ
It is a technology that makes it possible to manage Kubernetes clusters and their lifecycle through declarative resource specifications. The Cluster API is one of the projects of the Kubernetes ecosystem, developed by Cluster Lifecycle Special Interest Group to build automation tools for cluster management on various platforms, including in hybrid environments. Yandex Cloud offers a provider that implements this API on the Yandex Cloud platform.