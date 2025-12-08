Contact UsTry it for free

LAMP

Updated December 8, 2025

LAMP is a set of pre-installed software components for website and web application development. It includes the Linux OS, Apache web server, MySQL database management system, and PHP interpreter (LAMP is short for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP). It provides fast development and enables you to quickly change the configuration and scale a service.

Deployment instructions
  1. Get an SSH key pair to connect to a virtual machine (VM).
  2. Create a VM from a public image. Under Image/boot disk selection, go to the Cloud Marketplace tab and select LAMP. Under Access:
    • Enter the username in the Login field.
    • Paste the contents of the public key file in the SSH key field.
  3. Connect to the VM via SSH. To do this, use the username you set when creating the VM and the private SSH key you created earlier.
Billing type
Free
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Developer tools
Publisher
Yandex Cloud
Use cases
  • Developing and testing web services and applications.
  • Quickly implementing ideas as web projects for startups.
  • Administering of a cluster of VMs or databases.
  • Creating your own CMS.
Links
Website on a LAMP stackWebsite on a LAMP stack with load balancing by Yandex Network Load BalancerWebsite on a LAMP stack with load balancing by Yandex Application Load Balancer
Technical support

Yandex Cloud technical support is available 24/7 to respond to requests. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can enable paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.

Product IDs
image_id:
fd8s2pv9ptnm9b59f35b
family_id:
lamp
Product composition
SoftwareVersion
Ubuntu24.04
Apache2.4.58-1ubuntu8.8
MySQL8.0.42-0ubuntu0.24.04.1
PHP8.2.28
Python3.12.3-0ubuntu2.1
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: MySQLApachePHPUbuntu
Billing type
Free
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Developer tools
Publisher
Yandex Cloud

This might be a good fit for you 