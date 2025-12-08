LAMP
LAMP is a set of pre-installed software components for website and web application development. It includes the Linux OS, Apache web server, MySQL database management system, and PHP interpreter (LAMP is short for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP). It provides fast development and enables you to quickly change the configuration and scale a service.
- Get an SSH key pair to connect to a virtual machine (VM).
- Create a VM from a public image. Under Image/boot disk selection, go to the Cloud Marketplace tab and select LAMP. Under Access:
- Enter the username in the Login field.
- Paste the contents of the public key file in the SSH key field.
- Connect to the VM via SSH. To do this, use the username you set when creating the VM and the private SSH key you created earlier.
- Developing and testing web services and applications.
- Quickly implementing ideas as web projects for startups.
- Administering of a cluster of VMs or databases.
- Creating your own CMS.
Yandex Cloud technical support is available 24/7 to respond to requests. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can enable paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.
|Software
|Version
|Ubuntu
|24.04
|Apache
|2.4.58-1ubuntu8.8
|MySQL
|8.0.42-0ubuntu0.24.04.1
|PHP
|8.2.28
|Python
|3.12.3-0ubuntu2.1
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: MySQL, Apache, PHP, Ubuntu