Fedora 37

Updated December 8, 2025

An open-source server Linux distribution. Fedora is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and developed by Red Hat and the developer community.

The distribution software is updated in close cooperation with the major branches of the Linux kernel development. Most of these innovations are then added to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, so Fedora meets the requirements of businesses.

Billing type
Free
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Operation systems
Publisher
Yandex Cloud
Use cases
  • Developing and testing web services.
  • Participating in the development of open-source software.
  • Testing cutting-edge development tools.
  • Developing software for non-commercial organizations and projects.
Links
Fedora official websiteFedora documentationFedora 37 Release Notes
Technical support

Yandex Cloud technical support is available 24/7 to respond to requests. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.

Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please refer to the developer’s information resources.

Product IDs
image_id:
fd8aorsud64b11i7j03f
family_id:
fedora-37
Product composition
SoftwareVersion
Fedora37
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: Fedora License Agreement
