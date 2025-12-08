Debian 12
Updated December 8, 2025
An open-source Linux distribution. Debian is a universal operating system that provides stable operation and is great for tasks of varying complexity. Image contains a set of preinstalled applications for software development and administration.
Benefits
- A stable and secure Linux-based operating system.
- Easy and seamless updates.
- Long-term support for software.
- More than 59K deb packages available for installation.
- Development and testing of enterprise, financial, and commercial web services.
- Management of development servers.
- Creation of cluster systems.
- Development and administration of CRM systems.
- Management of database servers, frequently used repositories, and archives.
Yandex Cloud technical support responds to requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the Management console. Learn more about requesting Technical support.
