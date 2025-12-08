Debian 11 OS Login
Debian 11 is an open-source Linux distribution. The image has Guest Agent installed for OS Login support.
Debian 11 ensures stable performance and is suitable for both simple and complex tasks. The distribution contains a suite of pre-installed development and administration applications.
Benefits
- Stable and secure Linux-based operating system.
- Easy and seamless updates.
- Long-term support for software.
- Over 59,000 deb packages available for installation.
The image has Fork Guest Agent for Google Compute Engine by Yandex Cloud, which is required to configure the OS for VM connections through OS Login.
-
Create a service account with the
compute.osLoginor
compute.osAdminLoginrole.
-
Enable access via OS Login at the organization level.
-
Create a VM from a public image:
- Under Image/boot disk selection, go to the Cloud Marketplace tab and select Debian 11.
- Under Access, select the service account you previously created.
-
Connect to the VM via OS Login. To do this, run the following command:
yc compute ssh --name <VM_name> --folder-id <folder_ID>
- Developing and testing of corporate, financial, and commercial web services.
- Managing development servers.
- Creating cluster systems.
- CRM development and administration.
- Administration of database servers, frequently used repositories, and archives.
Yandex Cloud technical support is available 24/7. The types of requests available to you and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. You can learn more about getting technical support here.
|Software
|Version
|Debian OS Login
|11
|Debian
|11
|Guest Agent for Google Compute Engine
|20230909.00