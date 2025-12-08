Debian 11 OS Login

Debian 11 is an open-source Linux distribution. The image has Guest Agent installed for OS Login support.

Debian 11 ensures stable performance and is suitable for both simple and complex tasks. The distribution contains a suite of pre-installed development and administration applications.

Benefits

Stable and secure Linux-based operating system.

Easy and seamless updates.

Long-term support for software.

Over 59,000 deb packages available for installation.

The image has Fork Guest Agent for Google Compute Engine by Yandex Cloud, which is required to configure the OS for VM connections through OS Login.