Container Optimized Image
Updated November 24, 2025
Container Optimized Image is an image of a VM optimized for running Docker containers. The image includes Ubuntu LTS, Docker, and a daemon for launching Docker containers.
It’s integrated with the Yandex Cloud platform, which lets you:
- Run a Docker container immediately after the VM is created from the management console or YC CLI.
- Update running Docker containers with minimum downtime.
- Access Docker container open network ports without any additional settings.
To install the product, follow the instructions.
- Developing web services and applications with microservice architecture.
- Deploying Docker containers.
Yandex Cloud technical support is available 24/7 to respond to requests. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.
By using this product you agree to the Yandex.Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: Docker, Ubuntu