Contact UsTry it for free

Container Optimized Image

Updated November 24, 2025

Container Optimized Image is an image of a VM optimized for running Docker containers. The image includes Ubuntu LTS, Docker, and a daemon for launching Docker containers.

It’s integrated with the Yandex Cloud platform, which lets you:

  • Run a Docker container immediately after the VM is created from the management console or YC CLI.
  • Update running Docker containers with minimum downtime.
  • Access Docker container open network ports without any additional settings.
Deployment instructions

To install the product, follow the instructions.

Billing type
Free
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Admin tools and DevOps
Developer tools
Publisher
Yandex Cloud
Use cases
  • Developing web services and applications with microservice architecture.
  • Deploying Docker containers.
Links
Documentation Yandex Container Solution
Technical support

Yandex Cloud technical support is available 24/7 to respond to requests. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.

Product IDs
image_id:
fd8gm9cegc39t4nsm8cv
family_id:
container-optimized-image
Product composition
SoftwareVersion
Ubuntu22.04
Docker5:24.0.5-1~ubuntu.22.04~jammy
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex.Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: DockerUbuntu
Billing type
Free
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Admin tools and DevOps
Developer tools
Publisher
Yandex Cloud