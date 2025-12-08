in case of a production environment, you should not use the address 0.0.0.0

Create a virtual machine with the clickhouse-keeper product (KEEPER-VM) from Yandex Cloud Marketplace following the instructions and with a public address.

After launching the virtual machine, log in to the KEEPER-VM console via ssh (opening access to the KEEPER-VM on port 22, as well as port 9181 for later connection from the TEST-VM through security groups).

On the KEEPER-VM, use sudo nano /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper_config.xml to add after < clickhouse > < listen_host > 0.0.0.0 </ listen_host >

Check that the keeper is running sudo systemctl status clickhouse-keeper

If the keeper is not running in the previous step, then sudo systemctl start clickhouse-keeper

Create another virtual machine (TEST-VM) to test the operation of clickhouse-keeper and connect to it also via SSH

Install clickhouse server and client on the TEST-VM (https://clickhouse.com/docs/install/debian_ubuntu) (after opening access to this VM to incoming traffic through port 80 TCP and security groups)

Add through sudo nano /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/zookeeper.xml < clickhouse > < zookeeper > < node > < host > KEEPER-VM public IP </ host > < port > 9181 </ port > </ node > </ zookeeper > </ clickhouse >

Execute sudo systemctl start clickhouse-server on the TEST-VM

On the TEST-VM, execute clickhouse-client and then SELECT hostname() AS clickhouse_server, zookeeperSessionUptime() AS keeper_session_seconds