CentOS 7 GPU
An open-source Linux operating system distribution from Red Hat. CentOS 7 is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), a very popular choice in the corporate world. Like RHEL, CentOS is highly reliable, secure, and has flexible user environment settings.
The image contains pre-installed NVIDIA drivers for connecting graphics accelerators (GPUs). GPUs are designed for 3D graphics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence problems.
- Processing high-resolution digital images and video.
- High-performance computing for science applications.
- Modeling complex physical and industrial processes.
|Software
|Version
|CentOS
|7 GPU
|Docker CE
|20.10.1
|Nvidia CUDA Toolkit
|11.2.0
|Nvidia Container Runtime
|3.4.0
|Nvidia Container Toolkit
|1.4.0
|Nvidia driver
|460.27.04
|containerd.io
|1.4.3