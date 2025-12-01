Contact UsTry it for free

CentOS 7 GPU

Updated December 1, 2025

An open-source Linux operating system distribution from Red Hat. CentOS 7 is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), a very popular choice in the corporate world. Like RHEL, CentOS is highly reliable, secure, and has flexible user environment settings.

The image contains pre-installed NVIDIA drivers for connecting graphics accelerators (GPUs). GPUs are designed for 3D graphics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence problems.

Use cases
  • Processing high-resolution digital images and video.
  • High-performance computing for science applications.
  • Modeling complex physical and industrial processes.
Links
GPU graphics acceleratorsNVIDIA Tesla V10CentOS official websiteCentOS documentation
Technical support

Yandex Cloud technical support responds to requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.

Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please see the developer’s resources.

Product IDs
image_id:
fd8qgjn9r9ngaassjoap
family_id:
centos-7-gpu
Product composition
SoftwareVersion
CentOS7 GPU
Docker CE20.10.1
Nvidia CUDA Toolkit11.2.0
Nvidia Container Runtime3.4.0
Nvidia Container Toolkit1.4.0
Nvidia driver460.27.04
containerd.io1.4.3
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: NvidiaCentOS
