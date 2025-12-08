almalinux-8

AlmaLinux

You can contact AlmaLinux technical support using this link.

Yandex Cloud

Yandex Cloud technical support responds to requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.

Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please see the developer’s resources.