AlmaLinux 8
Updated December 8, 2025
AlmaLinux is an open-source Linux distribution. AlmaLinux offers its users a stable and reliable platform that is fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
Benefits
- Easy and transparent migration from CentOS 8.
- Updates supported through 2029.
- Full binary compatibility with RHEL.
- Administration of commercial and financial products.
- CRM development and administration.
- Management of frequently used repositories and archives.
- Data analysis and processing.
AlmaLinux
You can contact AlmaLinux technical support using this link.
Yandex Cloud
Yandex Cloud technical support responds to requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.
Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please see the developer’s resources.
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: AlmaLinux