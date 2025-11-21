NiceOS
This operating system is built for modern containerized infrastructure, where everything runs in Docker, Podman, or Kubernetes. It is fully headless — with no X11, Wayland, or unnecessary services — making it lightweight, fast, and secure.
The system is RPM-based, but not a fork or clone — it is an independent build. This approach ensures independence, quality control, and full transparency of the supply chain.
The OS is an ideal fit for cloud environments. Thanks to its minimalism and the principle of “nothing extra”:
it consumes minimal resources, allowing more containers to run on the same hardware;
it updates atomically and predictably, reducing risks of failures when scaling;
it is fully reproducible, simplifying migration and cluster deployment;
built-in GOST cryptography ensures compliance with security requirements out of the box.
Key advantages:
Container-centric design → everything runs in Docker, Podman, or Kubernetes;
Modern RPM stack & independent build → stability and independence;
Headless architecture → no graphical subsystems, no extra code;
Resource efficiency → perfect for clouds and data centers;
High security → GOST cryptography available out of the box.
This OS is a next-generation platform for clouds, DevOps, and modern infrastructure, where efficiency, security, and clean architecture matter most.
Unlike “universal” heavyweight operating systems, NICE.OS is a specialized platform for containers and the cloud — focused on minimalism, predictability, and security.
With NICE.OS in the cloud you can:
Run containerized applications without extra overhead
Headless architecture without graphical subsystems or unnecessary services frees up more resources for containers.
Build reliable Kubernetes clusters
Optimized for orchestration: predictable updates, rollback support, and stable node operation at scale.
Accelerate CI/CD pipelines
Lightweight OS boots faster, runs tests and deployments quicker, and ensures consistent environments from dev → test → prod.
Increase SaaS and PaaS efficiency
Minimalism and container-centric design let you run more customer environments on the same infrastructure, reducing costs.
Meet security requirements out of the box
Built-in GOST cryptography ensures data protection without manual setup or third-party patches.
Use small cloud instances more effectively
Compact system footprint makes it ideal for edge scenarios, IoT, and distributed cloud services.
Free Community Support via the official Telegram channel
- Official Telegram channel of the NICE.OS community.
- Direct interaction with developers and experienced users: environment setup, best practices, troubleshooting.
- A place to exchange knowledge, share real-world use cases, and influence the project roadmap.
Tip: when reaching out, please provide your image version, environment (cloud or bare-metal), and a short problem description to speed up support.
For enterprise-grade needs, the publisher offers professional paid technical support for the NICE.OS operating system.
This includes configuration, lifecycle management, and administration on your infrastructure — whether on-premises or in the cloud (including Yandex Cloud).
Contact us at support@niceos.ru with your requirements.
We’ll recommend the best support format from one-off expert consultations to comprehensive managed services.