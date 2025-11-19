Contact UsTry it for free

Updated November 19, 2025

Harmony ELT is a product for quickly building and developing DWH based on open-source technologies.

Using Harmony ELT reduces data engineers' labor costs for connecting new sources and developing transformations by up to 50%.

Key Benefits:

  • Automatic data lineage generation
  • Low-code interface with full-code flexibility when needed
  • Intuitive UI for both developers and analysts
  • Lower entry threshold for working with DWH infrastructure
  • Visual interface for connecting sources and managing metadata
  • Up to 40% reduction in effort for source integration and transformation logic development

Use Cases:

  • Simplified connection to data sources and rapid data onboarding
  • Metadata-driven automation of typical ELT workflows
  • Automated data lineage generation
  • Improved data quality through technical and business-level validation
  • Comprehensive monitoring and auditing of ELT processes
Deployment instructions

Deployment guide available at this link

Billing type
Paid by subscriptions
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
In the Russian software register
Analytics
Developer tools
Databases
Frameworks
Connectors
Publisher
Navicon
Use cases

Building Data Warehouse, connecting to data sources

Links
DocumentsInstallation Manual
Technical support

For support, please contact us by email: harmonyelt@navicons.com

Product IDs
image_id:
fd8jm44e1c77ejpik7nj
family_id:
navicon-harmony-elt
Product composition
SoftwareVersion
Ubuntu24.04 LTS
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: License agreement
