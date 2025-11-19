Harmony ELT
Updated November 19, 2025
Harmony ELT is a product for quickly building and developing DWH based on open-source technologies.
Using Harmony ELT reduces data engineers' labor costs for connecting new sources and developing transformations by up to 50%.
Key Benefits:
- Automatic data lineage generation
- Low-code interface with full-code flexibility when needed
- Intuitive UI for both developers and analysts
- Lower entry threshold for working with DWH infrastructure
- Visual interface for connecting sources and managing metadata
- Up to 40% reduction in effort for source integration and transformation logic development
Use Cases:
- Simplified connection to data sources and rapid data onboarding
- Metadata-driven automation of typical ELT workflows
- Automated data lineage generation
- Improved data quality through technical and business-level validation
- Comprehensive monitoring and auditing of ELT processes
Deployment guide available at this link
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: License agreement