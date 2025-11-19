Harmony ELT is a product for quickly building and developing DWH based on open-source technologies.

Using Harmony ELT reduces data engineers' labor costs for connecting new sources and developing transformations by up to 50%.

Key Benefits:

Automatic data lineage generation

Low-code interface with full-code flexibility when needed

Intuitive UI for both developers and analysts

Lower entry threshold for working with DWH infrastructure

Visual interface for connecting sources and managing metadata

Up to 40% reduction in effort for source integration and transformation logic development

Use Cases: