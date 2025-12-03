Kosmos VM 2022 based on Windows Server Standard 2022
Updated December 3, 2025
Warning
Regardless of the product launch date, you pay for the month of use.
An off-the-shelf server operating system with an advanced GUI to get started and learn fast. Kosmos VM 2022 runs on the reliable Windows Server 2022 Standard platform.
-
Create a VM from a public image. Under Image/boot disk selection, go to the Cloud Marketplace tab and select Kosmos VM 2022 based on Windows Server Standard 2022.
-
To access the VM, reset the admin password:
- Open the management console.
- Select Compute Cloud.
- Find the created VM in the list and wait until its status changes to
RUNNING. Select the VM.
- Click Reset password.
- In the window that opens, click Generate password. Be sure to save the generated password. It won’t be displayed in the management console once you close the window.
-
Connect to the VM via RDP.
- Developing and administering corporate services.
- Developing on the .NET framework or in C#.
