How Yandex SpeechKit helped Raiffeisenbank create a voice assistant

Raiffeisenbank first developed its bot platform, including chatbots in its app, site, and messengers, that processed over 50% of customer queries. But some customers preferred to ask questions verbally rather than chatting with a bot via text.

As the bank’s customer base grew, the call center’s ability to respond quickly deteriorated, and customers had to wait several minutes to reach an operator. In most cases, however, the customers' questions were standard, e.g. asking for the location of the nearest branch or the current dollar exchange rate.

The bank decided to launch its voice assistant to relieve the call center, redirect human operators' efforts to more complex tasks, and speed up call response times.

Who will teach the bot to speak?

Flexibility was a top priority as Raiffeisen developed its voice assistant. The bank wanted it to be able to respond to different scenarios and interact with users in a variety of ways. The team also wanted to be able to test new hypotheses and implement changes quickly.

This was impossible to achieve with pre-recorded phonograms, since each new action would require a new recording — a long and laborious process. The team also rejected the idea of combining synthesized and pre-recorded speech, as the resulting speech would not sound sufficiently natural, and the conversation scenarios would require additional preparation.

After weighing the options, they chose Yandex SpeechKit, a cloud service for speech synthesis and recognition. This decision helped Raiffeisenbank save money by paying only for the cloud resources they used, not on infrastructure and development. It also made it possible to launch and develop the flexible voice assistant quickly — the bank’s team launched their pilot project in just three months, including planning and development.

Another benefit is that Yandex Cloud (which Yandex SpeechKit is part of) ensures total data security. The platform complies with Russian data protection laws, GDPR, ISO, and PSI DSS industry standards.