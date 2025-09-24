SourceCraft updates: Agent mode and cloud integration

SourceCraft Code Assistant with agent mode

Developers can use SourceCraft Code Assistant for targeted assistance when writing code, or switch to agent mode to automate complex development scenarios. An AI agent speeds up the process from an idea to deploying software on Yandex Cloud. It can help you create a repository, write code, generate automated tests, check security, prepare a pull request, and launch deployment on the cloud platform with a single user request.

The code assistant also works in basic mode with hints and code autocompletion. The tool can now track where code fragements are used repeatedly. When editing a function, the system identifies connections within the code, automatically finds all the places where it is used, and offers ready-made fixes. A developer can go from one place to another automatically without manual search.

The code assistant’s operating modes allow you to get the most out of AI technologies, depending on your tasks: targeted assistance for routine operations or comprehensive automation of complex scenarios.