In decision-making, SourceCraft enhances a developer’s natural abilities without replacing them. Our goal is to reduce the time teams spend on development by 30%. That’s why we shifted our focus from automating code-writing to speeding up the entire development lifecycle, from planning tasks to testing, deploying, and operating systems. To do so, we integrated the platform with MCP infrastructure, a single API for AI interaction with trackers, deployment, and monitoring systems. The next step is A2A protocols for coordinating multi-agent systems.
SourceCraft updates: Agent mode and cloud integration
SourceCraft is the first solution for team development in Russia with an AI agent integrated into the full software development cycle within one platform.
The SourceCraft platform is available free of charge, and new users can receive grants to test cloud services.
SourceCraft Code Assistant with agent mode
Developers can use SourceCraft Code Assistant for targeted assistance when writing code, or switch to agent mode to automate complex development scenarios. An AI agent speeds up the process from an idea to deploying software on Yandex Cloud. It can help you create a repository, write code, generate automated tests, check security, prepare a pull request, and launch deployment on the cloud platform with a single user request.
The code assistant also works in basic mode with hints and code autocompletion. The tool can now track where code fragements are used repeatedly. When editing a function, the system identifies connections within the code, automatically finds all the places where it is used, and offers ready-made fixes. A developer can go from one place to another automatically without manual search.
The code assistant’s operating modes allow you to get the most out of AI technologies, depending on your tasks: targeted assistance for routine operations or comprehensive automation of complex scenarios.
Cloud integration and CI/CD
SourceCraft is now fully integrated with the Yandex Cloud platform, meaning that when developers perform CI/CD tasks, they can automatically access their cloud services without manually configuring access keys: create virtual machines, upload data to object storage, and configure databases.
The platform allows you to deploy applications in three ways: in serverless containers, on scalable cloud servers, or on your own hardware. We have also added support for GitHub Actions: when transferring a project, a developer does not need to manually rewrite automation scripts — SourceCraft now automatically converts ready-made settings into its own format.
Improved code navigation
Code navigation allows you to go to any feature with one click and see how it works, including while reading pull requests. The navigation supports popular programming languages, now including C# and Kotlin.
Security
The platform automatically finds sensitive data in code that should not be publicly available, like passwords, API keys, and access tokens. The system notifies about its findings at the coding stage, before changes are made to the working version of the application, displays them in the interface, and allows you to set the processing priority.
SourceCraft is based on ML technologies. The platform is based on Yandex’s long-term expertise in creating scalable systems. It is designed for a wide range of users: from members of the open-source community and educational projects to small teams and large companies. It is actively being introduced into educational processes in collaborations with leading technical universities, including ITMO and Ural Federal University, to train specialists in software development.