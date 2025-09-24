Updated services to protect companies from cyber threats

The Russian Kubernetes® market is growing by 20-25% per year, outpacing global rates. Container technologies were originally developed as a tool for developers, however, not taking into account security requirements and the possiblity of working simultaneously with IS teams. Due to the lack of built-in security tools, 67% of companies have delayed application releases over the past year, and 37% have suffered financial losses.

One of the new modules, Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) in Security Deck, provides a single space for developers and IS teams to monitor security without slowing down development processes. The module discovers and protects Kubernetes clusters, makes it possible to define security policies when deploying applications, and protects them during execution.

In addition to the KSPM module, two other new modules have been added to the Security Deck platform:

Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) — to automate the security monitoring process of the client’s entire cloud infrastructure configurations.

Threat Detection — to automatically monitor threats and display warnings in the console after Security Deck is connected.

The updates also affect the Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) module, a solution for detecting and controlling confidential data in cloud infrastructure. It is now integrated with Yandex 360: you can scan information from Yandex Disk and find personal, payment, and other sensitive data. In the near future, a similar functionality will appear for Yandex Mail.