Infrastructure updates: Announcing an availability zone based in our new data center

The new availability zone ensures a minimum delay in data transmission to the neighboring zone (less than 1 ms), with a total channel capacity reaching up to 25.6 Tb/s between them. This is especially relevant for banks, retailers, and other companies that value the speed and continuity of business processes: transactions, ticket bookings, and queries to internal databases. At the same time, the communication channels with other availability zones are independent of each other, providing additional fault tolerance for the cloud infrastructure.

The average energy efficiency index of the data center reaches 1.1 PUE — 27% lower than the global average. This result was achieved using freecooling technology, where outdoor air cools server racks in both winter and summer.