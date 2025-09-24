Infrastructure updates: Announcing an availability zone based in our new data center
In 2026, we will launch a new availability zone based on Yandex’s new data center with a capacity of more than 40 MW. It is located near the company’s existing data center in the Vladimir region.
The new availability zone ensures a minimum delay in data transmission to the neighboring zone (less than 1 ms), with a total channel capacity reaching up to 25.6 Tb/s between them. This is especially relevant for banks, retailers, and other companies that value the speed and continuity of business processes: transactions, ticket bookings, and queries to internal databases. At the same time, the communication channels with other availability zones are independent of each other, providing additional fault tolerance for the cloud infrastructure.
The average energy efficiency index of the data center reaches 1.1 PUE — 27% lower than the global average. This result was achieved using freecooling technology, where outdoor air cools server racks in both winter and summer.
Our customers are increasing their consumption of cloud resources. In the first half of 2025, user demand for virtual processors (vCPUs) increased by 29.6% compared to the previous year. To ensure uninterrupted and reliable operation of client services, we have not only introduced a new availability zone, but were also the first in Russia to launch tools for conducting infrastructure fault tolerance exercises.