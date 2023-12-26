The PCI DSS is a set of data security requirements applicable to all companies working with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, MIR, and so on. And since our cloud security is compliant, our customers can process card-holder data with the peace of mind enhanced security provides.

PCI DSS requirements are met by a number of Yandex Cloud service groups: Infrastructure & Network, Containers, Serverless, Security, Data Platform, and Operations.