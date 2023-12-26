Search
An open organization, the PCI Security Standards Council brings together payment systems as well as financial and banking organizations. For developing, improving, storing, disseminating, and implementing security standards for banking data, it’s the expert.

PCI DSS

The PCI DSS is a set of data security requirements applicable to all companies working with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, MIR, and so on. And since our cloud security is compliant, our customers can process card-holder data with the peace of mind enhanced security provides.

PCI DSS requirements are met by a number of Yandex Cloud service groups: Infrastructure & Network, Containers, Serverless, Security, Data Platform, and Operations.

pdf
PCI DSS Certificate for Yandex Cloud (2.87 MB)
pdf
PCI DSS Certificate for Yandex Cloud e-commerce merchant (2.79 MB)
pdf
PCI DSS AOC for Yandex Cloud (0.5 MB)
pdf
PCI DSS AOC for the Yandex Data Center (0.4 MB)
pdf
PCI DSS AOC for Billing (0.4 MB)
pdf
Responsibility Matrix (1.3 MB)

PCI PIN Security

PCI PIN Security standards were developed to ensure that PIN codes are securely managed, processed, and transmitted. And since we comply with them, our clients can offer acquiring and process transactions using PIN codes in addition to cryptographic key management.

pdf
PCI PIN AOC for Yandex Cloud (0.3 MB)

PCI 3DS

PCI 3-D Secure (PCI 3DS) lays out requirements for the infrastructure needed to accept 3-D Secure payments. Yandex Cloud customers can build their own infrastructure offering ACS, 3DS server, or Directory Server services.

pdf
PCI 3-D AOC for Yandex Cloud (0.4 MB)

