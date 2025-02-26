Contact UsGet started

Cloud Security Alliance

Yandex Cloud is a proud member of the Cloud Security Alliance, supporting the organization’s mission to develop and promote best practices for cloud security.

Yandex Cloud complies with Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk (STAR) for Level 1: Self-Assessment. The CSA STAR registry is a great overview of the security measures recommended by Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ) v.4.

STAR Registry Listing for Yandex Cloud

Other certificates and standards

Federal Law 152-FZ

The federal law regulating how personal data is stored and processed.

More

ISO

A global system of quality standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization.

More

PCI

Standards for secure usage of credit cards from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.

More

GOST R 57580

The Russian national security standard for banking and financial operations, required for all credit and non-credit financial organizations.

More

GDPR

The regulations governing how personal data is collected and processed for individuals in the European Economic Zone.

More

Register of Russian Software

The unified register of Russian software programs.

More