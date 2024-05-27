Register of Russian Software

The register was created pursuant to article 12.1 of the Federal Law “On Information, Information Technologies, and Information Protection” by the basic class “02.05 Software tools for cloud and distributed computing, visualization tools, and data storage systems” and additional classes “02.09 Database management systems, ” “04.07 Linguistic software, ” and “04.13 Systems for collecting, storing, processing, analyzing, modeling, and visualizing datasets.”

Yandex Cloud is included in the register, demonstrating that each of our services was developed in Russia. That’s a big win for companies that have to work within requirements on the software they use.