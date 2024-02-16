Search
Yandex Cloud Security

Compliance with standards and requirements

Yandex Cloud services comply with ISO, GDPR, PCI DSS, and GOST R 57580. The platform meets all requirements of 152-FZ and delivers first-level security for personal data (UZ-1).

Federal Law 152‑FZ

The federal law regulating how personal data is stored and processed.

GDPR

The regulations governing how personal data is collected and processed for individuals in the European Economic Zone.

PCI

Standards for secure usage of credit cards from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.

ISO

A global system of quality standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization.

GOST R 57580

The Russian national security standard for banking and financial operations, required for all credit and non-credit financial organizations.

Cloud Security Alliance

An international organization promoting best IS practices for cloud services.

Register of Russian Software

A unified list of Russian programs and register of hosting providers.

Still have questions?

If there’s more you want to ask about security and our cloud platform, get in touch. The Yandex Cloud experts have the answers you’re looking for and will help you find the perfect solution for your project.

