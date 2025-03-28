Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: PrivateSubnetService.Update

March 28, 2025

Updates the specified private subnet.

gRPC request

rpc Update (UpdatePrivateSubnetRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

UpdatePrivateSubnetRequest

{
  "update_mask": "google.protobuf.FieldMask",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "vrf_options_spec": {
    "vrf_id": "string",
    "cidr": "string",
    "dhcp_options": {
      "start_ip": "string",
      "end_ip": "string"
    },
    "gateway_ip": "string"
  },
  "private_subnet_id": "string",
  "labels": "map<string, string>"
}

Field

Description

update_mask

google.protobuf.FieldMask

Field mask that specifies which fields of the PrivateSubnet resource are going to be updated.

name

string

Name of the private subnet.
The name must be unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the private subnet.

vrf_options_spec

VrfOptionsSpec

VRF options. Optional.

private_subnet_id

string

ID of the PrivateSubnet resource to update.

To get the private subnet ID, use a PrivateSubnetService.List request.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

Existing set of labels is completely replaced by the provided set.

VrfOptionsSpec

Field

Description

vrf_id

string

ID of the VRF to create private subnet in.

To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.

cidr

string

CIDR block.
The range of internal addresses that are defined for this private subnet, as
specified in RFC1918.
For example, 10.0.0.0/22 or 192.168.0.0/24.

dhcp_options

DhcpOptionsSpec

DHCP options for the subnet.
The absence or null value indicates that DHCP is disabled.

gateway_ip

string

Gateway IP address for the subnet.

DhcpOptionsSpec

DHCP options for the private subnet.

Field

Description

start_ip

string

Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
The absence or null value indicates that calculation will be performed based on CIDR.

end_ip

string

End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
The absence or null value indicates that calculation will be performed based on CIDR.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "private_subnet_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "cloud_id": "string",
    "folder_id": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "status": "Status",
    "zone_id": "string",
    "hardware_pool_id": "string",
    "vrf_options": {
      "vrf_id": "string",
      "cidr": "string",
      "dhcp_options": {
        "start_ip": "string",
        "end_ip": "string"
      },
      "gateway_ip": "string"
    },
    "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "labels": "map<string, string>"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

UpdatePrivateSubnetMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

PrivateSubnet

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

UpdatePrivateSubnetMetadata

Field

Description

private_subnet_id

string

ID of the PrivateSubnet resource that is being updated.

PrivateSubnet

A PrivateSubnet resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the private subnet.

cloud_id

string

ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.

name

string

Name of the private subnet.
The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Optional description of the private subnet.

status

enum Status

Status of the private subnet.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED: Unspecified private subnet status.
  • CREATING: Private subnet is being created.
  • READY: Private subnet is ready to use.
  • UPDATING: Private subnet is being updated.
  • DELETING: Private subnet is being deleted.
  • ERROR: Private subnet encountered a problem and cannot operate.

zone_id

string

ID of the availability zone where the server resides.

hardware_pool_id

string

ID of the hardware pool that the private subnet belongs to.

vrf_options

VrfOptions

Optional VRF options for the private subnet. If missing, the private subnet will be unrouted,
i.e. it will lack a DHCP server and routing capabilities between this subnet and other private
subnets.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Resource labels as key:value pairs.

VrfOptions

VRF options for the private subnet.

Field

Description

vrf_id

string

ID of the VRF.

cidr

string

CIDR block for the subnet.

dhcp_options

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for the subnet.

gateway_ip

string

Gateway IP address for the subnet.

DhcpOptions

DHCP options for a subnet.

Field

Description

start_ip

string

Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).

end_ip

string

End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
