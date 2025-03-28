BareMetal API, gRPC: PrivateSubnetService.Update
Updates the specified private subnet.
gRPC request
rpc Update (UpdatePrivateSubnetRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
UpdatePrivateSubnetRequest
{
"update_mask": "google.protobuf.FieldMask",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"vrf_options_spec": {
"vrf_id": "string",
"cidr": "string",
"dhcp_options": {
"start_ip": "string",
"end_ip": "string"
},
"gateway_ip": "string"
},
"private_subnet_id": "string",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
update_mask
|
Field mask that specifies which fields of the PrivateSubnet resource are going to be updated.
|
name
|
string
Name of the private subnet.
|
description
|
string
Description of the private subnet.
|
vrf_options_spec
|
VRF options. Optional.
|
private_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the PrivateSubnet resource to update.
To get the private subnet ID, use a PrivateSubnetService.List request.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
Existing set of
VrfOptionsSpec
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrf_id
|
string
ID of the VRF to create private subnet in.
To get the VRF ID, use a VrfService.List request.
|
cidr
|
string
CIDR block.
|
dhcp_options
|
DHCP options for the subnet.
|
gateway_ip
|
string
Gateway IP address for the subnet.
DhcpOptionsSpec
DHCP options for the private subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
start_ip
|
string
Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
|
end_ip
|
string
End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"private_subnet_id": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"id": "string",
"cloud_id": "string",
"folder_id": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"status": "Status",
"zone_id": "string",
"hardware_pool_id": "string",
"vrf_options": {
"vrf_id": "string",
"cidr": "string",
"dhcp_options": {
"start_ip": "string",
"end_ip": "string"
},
"gateway_ip": "string"
},
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"labels": "map<string, string>"
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
UpdatePrivateSubnetMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
private_subnet_id
|
string
ID of the PrivateSubnet resource that is being updated.
PrivateSubnet
A PrivateSubnet resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the private subnet.
|
cloud_id
|
string
ID of the cloud that the private subnet belongs to.
|
folder_id
|
string
ID of the folder that the private subnet belongs to.
|
name
|
string
Name of the private subnet.
|
description
|
string
Optional description of the private subnet.
|
status
|
enum Status
Status of the private subnet.
|
zone_id
|
string
ID of the availability zone where the server resides.
|
hardware_pool_id
|
string
ID of the hardware pool that the private subnet belongs to.
|
vrf_options
|
Optional VRF options for the private subnet. If missing, the private subnet will be unrouted,
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
labels
|
object (map<string, string>)
Resource labels as
VrfOptions
VRF options for the private subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
vrf_id
|
string
ID of the VRF.
|
cidr
|
string
CIDR block for the subnet.
|
dhcp_options
|
DHCP options for the subnet.
|
gateway_ip
|
string
Gateway IP address for the subnet.
DhcpOptions
DHCP options for a subnet.
|
Field
|
Description
|
start_ip
|
string
Start IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).
|
end_ip
|
string
End IP address of the DHCP range (inclusive).