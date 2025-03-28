Contact UsGet started

BareMetal API, gRPC: HardwarePoolService.Get

Updated at March 28, 2025

Returns the specific HardwarePool resource.

To get the list of available HardwarePool resource, make a List request.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetHardwarePoolRequest) returns (HardwarePool)

GetHardwarePoolRequest

{
  "hardware_pool_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

hardware_pool_id

string

ID of the HardwarePool resource to return.

To get the hardware pool ID, use a HardwarePoolService.List request.

HardwarePool

{
  "id": "string",
  "zone_id": "string"
}

A HardwarePool resource.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the hardware pool.

zone_id

string

ID of the zone where the hardware pool is located.

To get the zone ID use a ZoneService.List request.
