BareMetal API, gRPC: HardwarePoolService.Get
Updated at March 28, 2025
Returns the specific HardwarePool resource.
To get the list of available HardwarePool resource, make a List request.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetHardwarePoolRequest) returns (HardwarePool)
GetHardwarePoolRequest
{
"hardware_pool_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
hardware_pool_id
|
string
ID of the HardwarePool resource to return.
To get the hardware pool ID, use a HardwarePoolService.List request.
HardwarePool
{
"id": "string",
"zone_id": "string"
}
A HardwarePool resource.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the hardware pool.
|
zone_id
|
string
ID of the zone where the hardware pool is located.
To get the zone ID use a ZoneService.List request.