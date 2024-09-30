Contact UsGet started
Yandex Cloud Backup

Linking a Yandex Cloud Backup policy to a VM automatically using Terraform

Written by
Updated at September 30, 2024

To create a virtual machine with automatic linking to a Cloud Backup policy:

  1. Prepare your cloud.
  2. Activate the service.
  3. Create an infrastructure.

If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.

Prepare your cloud

Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:

  1. Go to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create an account if you do not have one yet.
  2. On the Yandex Cloud Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the ACTIVE or TRIAL_ACTIVE status. If you do not have a billing account, create one.

If you have an active billing account, you can go to the cloud page to create or select a folder for your infrastructure to operate in.

Learn more about clouds and folders.

The infrastructure support cost includes:

Activate the service

Note

The minimum folder role required to activate the service is backup.editor (see its description for details).

  1. In the management console, select the folder you want to create a VM with a Cloud Backup connection in.

  2. In the list of services, select Cloud Backup.

  3. If you have not activated Cloud Backup yet, click Activate.

    If there is no Activate button, and you have access to creating a VM with a Cloud Backup connection, it means the service has already been activated. Proceed to the next step.

Create an infrastructure

Note

Linking a Yandex Cloud Backup policy to a VM is available for Terraform provider version 0.127.0 or higher.

Terraform allows you to quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. Configuration files store the infrastructure description in the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). Terraform and its providers are distributed under the Business Source License.

For more information about the provider resources, see the documentation on the Terraform website or the mirror.

If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.

To create an infrastructure using Terraform:

  1. Install Terraform, get the authentication credentials, and specify the source for installing the Yandex Cloud provider (see Configure a provider, step 1).

  2. Prepare files with the infrastructure description:

    1. Clone the repository with configuration files.

      git clone https://github.com/yandex-cloud-examples/yc-baas-backup-policy-auto-binding

    2. Go to the directory with the repository. Make sure it contains the following files:

      • backup-policy-auto-binding-config.tf: New infrastructure configuration.
      • cloud-init.yaml: VM metadata file.

    1. Create a folder for configuration files.

    2. In the folder, create:

      1. backup-policy-auto-binding-config.tf configuration file:
      backup-policy-auto-binding-config.tf
      # Configuring a provider 

terraform {
  required_providers {
    yandex = {
      source = "yandex-cloud/yandex"
    }
  }
  required_version = ">= 0.13"
}

provider "yandex" {
  zone = "ru-central1-a"
}

# Creating a service account

resource "yandex_iam_service_account" "my_sa" {
  name = "backup-sa"
}

# Assigning roles to a service account

resource "yandex_resourcemanager_folder_iam_member" "my_binding" {
  folder_id = yandex_iam_service_account.my_sa.folder_id
  role      = "backup.editor"
  member    = "serviceAccount:${yandex_iam_service_account.my_sa.id}"
}

# Creating a cloud network

resource "yandex_vpc_network" "my_backup_network" {
  name = "cloud-network"
}

# Creating a cloud subnet

resource "yandex_vpc_subnet" "my_backup_subnet" {
  zone           = "ru-central1-a"
  network_id     = yandex_vpc_network.my_backup_network.id
  v4_cidr_blocks = ["192.168.0.0/24"]
}

# Creating a security group
# https://yandex.cloud/ru/docs/backup/concepts/vm-connection#vm-network-access

resource "yandex_vpc_security_group" "my_backup_security_group" {
  name       = "backup-sg"
  network_id = yandex_vpc_network.my_backup_network.id
  egress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    from_port      = 7770
    to_port        = 7800
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["84.47.172.0/24"]
  }
  egress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    port           = 443
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["213.180.204.0/24", "213.180.193.0/24", "178.176.128.0/24", "84.201.181.0/24", "84.47.172.0/24"]
  }
  egress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    port           = 80
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["213.180.204.0/24", "213.180.193.0/24"]
  }
  egress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    port           = 8443
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["84.47.172.0/24"]
  }
  egress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    port           = 44445
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["51.250.1.0/24"]
  }
  ingress {
    protocol       = "TCP"
    description    = "ssh"
    v4_cidr_blocks = ["0.0.0.0/0"]
    port           = 22
  }
}

# Getting information about an image for a VM boot disk

data "yandex_compute_image" "ubuntu" {
  family = "ubuntu-2204-lts"
}

# Creating a VM boot disk

resource "yandex_compute_disk" "boot-disk" {
  type     = "network-ssd"
  zone     = "ru-central1-a"
  size     = "20"
  image_id = data.yandex_compute_image.ubuntu.id
}

# Creating a VM

resource "yandex_compute_instance" "my_backup_compute" {
  name               = "backup-instance"
  platform_id        = "standard-v3"
  zone               = "ru-central1-a"
  service_account_id = yandex_iam_service_account.my_sa.id
  network_interface {
    subnet_id          = yandex_vpc_subnet.my_backup_subnet.id
    security_group_ids = [yandex_vpc_security_group.my_backup_security_group.id]
    nat                = true
  }

  boot_disk {
    disk_id = yandex_compute_disk.boot-disk.id
  }

  resources {
    cores  = 2
    memory = 4
  }

  metadata = {
    user-data = "${file("cloud-init.yaml")}"
  }
}

# Creating backup policies

resource "yandex_backup_policy" "my_policy" {
  name                = "weekly-backup"
  fast_backup_enabled = true
  retention {
    after_backup = false
  }
  reattempts {
    enabled      = true
    interval     = "1m"
    max_attempts = 10
  }
  scheduling {
    scheme            = "ALWAYS_INCREMENTAL"
    weekly_backup_day = "FRIDAY"
    backup_sets {
      execute_by_time {
        repeat_at = ["03:00"]
        type      = "WEEKLY"
        weekdays  = ["FRIDAY"]
      }
    }
  }
  vm_snapshot_reattempts {
    enabled      = true
    interval     = "1m"
    max_attempts = 10
  }
}

# Linking a backup policy to a VM

resource "yandex_backup_policy_bindings" "my_backup_binding" {
  instance_id = yandex_compute_instance.my_backup_compute.id
  policy_id   = yandex_backup_policy.my_policy.id
}
      1. cloud-init.yaml VM metadata file:
      cloud-init.yaml
      #cloud-config
datasource:
 Ec2:
  strict_id: false
ssh_pwauth: no
users:
- name: <username>
  sudo: ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
  shell: /bin/bash
  ssh_authorized_keys:
  - <public_SSH_key>
packages:
  - curl
  - perl
  - jq
runcmd:
  - curl https://storage.yandexcloud.net/backup-distributions/agent_installer.sh | sudo bash

    For more information about the parameters of resources used in Terraform, see the provider documentation:

  3. In the cloud-init.yaml file, set the following user-defined parameters:

    • name: VM username, e.g., vm-user.
    • ssh_authorized_keys: Contents of the public key file. You need to create a key pair for the SSH connection yourself.

  4. Create resources:

    1. In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.

    2. Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:

      terraform validate

      If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:

      Success! The configuration is valid.

    3. Run the command:

      terraform plan

      The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.

    4. Apply the configuration changes:

      terraform apply

    5. Confirm the changes: type yes in the terminal and press Enter.

Note

When the VM switches to the Running status, a Cloud Backup agent will start installing on it. This may take from 5 to 10 minutes.

A policy is linked asynchronously after you create and initialize a VM, as well as install and configure a backup agent. This may take up to 10-15 minutes. As a result, the virtual machine will appear in the list of Cloud Backup VMs and in the list of VMs linked to the weekly-backup policy.

You can monitor the installation progress using the VM serial port in the management console.

How to delete the resources you created

To stop paying for the resources you created:

  1. Open the backup-policy-auto-binding.tf configuration file and delete the description of the new infrastructure from it.

  2. Apply the changes:

    1. In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.

    2. Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:

      terraform validate

      If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:

      Success! The configuration is valid.

    3. Run the command:

      terraform plan

      The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.

    4. Apply the configuration changes:

      terraform apply

    5. Confirm the changes: type yes in the terminal and press Enter.

See also

Previous
Management console, CLI, and API
Next
Service overview
In this article: