Linking a Yandex Cloud Backup policy to a VM automatically
Updated at September 30, 2024
You can create a Yandex Compute Cloud virtual machine based on a Cloud Backup supported image to which a backup policy will be automatically linked.
To do this, in the metadata of the VM, you need to provide the script to install the backup agent and the ID of the required policy. The specified policy will automatically link to the VM after the VM and agent are created, initialized, and launched.
You can create an infrastructure to automatically link backup policies to a VM by using the following tools:
- Management console, CLI, API: Use the Yandex Cloud management console, CLI, or API to create your infrastructure step by step.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources using the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example from the GitHub repository and then deploy the infrastructure using the Yandex Cloud Terraform provider.