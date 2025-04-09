Viewing roles assigned for a trail
April 9, 2025
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
See the description of the CLI command to view roles assigned for a trail:
yc audit-trails trail list-access-bindings --help
Get a list of trails:
yc audit-trails trail list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+ | ID | NAME | STATUS | FILTERS | +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+ | cnp82sb0phnm******** | trailfromapi | ACTIVE | storage compute | | | | | management.events | | cnp8v52idttr******** | tf-trail | ACTIVE | storage compute | | | | | mdb.postgresql | | cnpnkcubr529******** | test-2 | ACTIVE | compute | +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+
View the roles assigned for a trail by specifying its name or ID:
yc audit-trails trail list-access-bindings <trail_name_or_ID>
Result:
+---------------------+--------------+-----------------------+ | ROLE ID | SUBJECT TYPE | SUBJECT ID | +---------------------+--------------+-----------------------+ | audit-trails.viewer | system | allAuthenticatedUsers | +---------------------+--------------+-----------------------+
To view roles assigned for a trail, use the listAccessBindings REST API method for the Trail resource or the TrailService/ListAccessBindings gRPC API call.