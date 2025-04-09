Assigning roles for a trail
Written by
Updated at April 9, 2025
CLI
API
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
See the description of the CLI command for assigning roles for a trail:
yc audit-trails trail set-access-bindings --help
-
Get a list of trails:
yc audit-trails trail list
Result:
+----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+ | ID | NAME | STATUS | FILTERS | +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+ | cnp82sb0phnm******** | trailfromapi | ACTIVE | storage compute | | | | | management.events | | cnp8v52idttr******** | tf-trail | ACTIVE | storage compute | | | | | mdb.postgresql | | cnpnkcubr529******** | test-2 | ACTIVE | compute | +----------------------+--------------+--------+-------------------+
-
Run the following command to assign a role for a trail:
-
To a user:
yc audit-trails trail set-access-bindings \ --id <trail_ID> \ --access-binding role=<role>,user-account-id=<user_ID>
done (1s)
-
To a service account:
yc audit-trails trail set-access-bindings \ --id <trail_ID> \ --access-binding role=<role>,service-account-id=<service_account_ID>
done (1s)
-
To all authenticated users (the
All authenticated userspublic group):
yc audit-trails trail set-access-bindings \ --id <trail_ID> \ --access-binding role=<role>,all-authenticated-users
done (1s)
-
To assign roles for a trail, use the setAccessBindings REST API method for the Trail resource or the TrailService/SetAccessBindings gRPC API call.