Pricing update for Yandex Cloud services

As of May 1, 2025, changes to the pricing of Yandex Cloud services will apply.

February 6, 2025
Starting May 1, 2025, we will update pricing for Yandex Cloud — our first price increase since 2022.

In the time since then we have seen the cost of creating and developing IT services in the cloud industry as a whole increase by roughly 35%. This growth is influenced by a number of macroeconomic factors: a regular increase in prices for hardware, as well as development and support costs.

Price changes in Yandex Cloud will not exceed 12.5%. You can find more detailed information below.

Price changes for Yandex Cloud services

Yandex Cloud service

Percent increase

Percent increase for services using the Intel Broadwell, Intel Cascade Lake with NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 and Intel Broadwell with NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 platforms

Yandex API Gateway

12.5%

Application Load Balancer

12.5%

Audit Trails

12.5%

Cloud AI

12.5%

Cloud Backup

12.5%

Cloud DNS

12.5%

Cloud Functions

12.5%

Cloud Interconnect

4.2%

Compute Cloud

12.5%

7.3%

Container Registry

12.5%

Content Delivery Network

12.5%

Data Transfer

12.5%

DataLens

4.2%

DataSphere

12.5%

Yandex IoT Core

12.5%

Key Management Service

12.5%

Network Load Balancer

12.5%

Yandex Lockbox

12.5%

Managed Service for GitLab

12.5%

Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow, Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®,
Yandex Managed Service for Elasticsearch, Yandex Managed Service for Greenplum®,
Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes®, Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch, Yandex Managed Service for YDB

12.5%

Yandex Managed Service for ClickHouse®, Yandex Managed Service for MongoDB,
Yandex Managed Service for MySQL®, Yandex Managed Service for PostgreSQL, Yandex Managed Service for Valkey

12.5%

7.3%

Marketplace

4.2%

Message Queue

12.5%

Monitoring

12.5%

Object Storage

12.5%

Yandex Search API

4.2%

Serverless Containers

12.5%

SpeechSense

4.2%

Support

4.2%

VPC

12.5%

Cloud Logging

12.5%

Yandex Cloud Postbox

4.2%

Data Processing

12.5%

7.3%

Data Streams

12.5%

Foundation Models

4.2%

Load Testing

12.5%

Yandex Query

12.5%

Smart Web Security

12.5%

SmartCaptcha

12.5%

Yandex SpeechKit

4.2%

Yandex SpeechKit Hybrid

4.2%

Yandex Tracker

4.2%

Yandex Vision OCR

4.2%

For customers in the Kazakhstan availability zone, prices in tenge will remain at the same level.

Future price increases will be scheduled at the beginning of the calendar year, and we will send advance notifications, making long-term financial planning easier.

Special conditions, discounts, and reserves

Prices and discounts agreed upon with special conditions or reserves before February 6, 2025 will remain in effect and continue to operate for the agreed period and volume of consumption.

Reserved consumption (CVoS) will continue to function in the console. Prices for new reserves purchased starting February 6 will be indexed starting May 1, 2025.

If you have questions, please contact your account manager or the support service.

