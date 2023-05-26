Search
Yandex Container Registry

Container Registry API, REST: LifecyclePolicy.create

Updated at May 26, 2023

Creates a lifecycle policy in the specified repository.

HTTP request

POST https://container-registry.api.cloud.yandex.net/container-registry/v1/lifecyclePolicies

Body parameters

{
  "repositoryId": "string",
  "name": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "status": "string",
  "rules": [
    {
      "description": "string",
      "expirePeriod": "string",
      "tagRegexp": "string",
      "untagged": true,
      "retainedTop": "string"
    }
  ]
}
Field Description
repositoryId string

Required. ID of the lifecycle policy repository.

The maximum string length in characters is 50.
name string

Name of lifecycle policy.

Value must match the regular expression |[a-z][-a-z0-9]{1,61}[a-z0-9].
description string

Description of lifecycle policy.

The maximum string length in characters is 256.
status string

Required. Status of the lifecycle policy.

  • ACTIVE: Policy is active and regularly deletes Docker images according to the established rules.
  • DISABLED: Policy is disabled and does not delete Docker images in the repository. Policies in this status can be used for preparing and testing rules.
rules[] object

The rules of the lifecycle policy.
rules[].
description		 string

Description of the lifecycle policy rule.

The maximum string length in characters is 256.
rules[].
expirePeriod		 string

Period of time for automatic deletion. Period must be a multiple of 24 hours.

The minimum value is 86400 seconds.
rules[].
tagRegexp		 string

Tag for specifying a filter in the form of a regular expression.

The maximum string length in characters is 256.
rules[].
untagged		 boolean (boolean)

Tag for applying the rule to Docker images without tags.
rules[].
retainedTop		 string (int64)

Number of Docker images (falling under the specified filter by tags) that must be left, even if the expire_period has already expired.

The minimum value is 0.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "createdBy": "string",
  "modifiedAt": "string",
  "done": true,
  "metadata": "object",

  //  includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": {
    "code": "integer",
    "message": "string",
    "details": [
      "object"
    ]
  },
  "response": "object",
  // end of the list of possible fields

}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field Description
id string

ID of the operation.
description string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
createdAt string (date-time)

Creation timestamp.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
createdBy string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
modifiedAt string (date-time)

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
done boolean (boolean)

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress. If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.
metadata object

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation. It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.
error object
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
includes only one of the fields error, response
error.
code		 integer (int32)

Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
error.
message		 string

An error message.
error.
details[]		 object

A list of messages that carry the error details.
response object
includes only one of the fields error, response

The normal response of the operation in case of success. If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete, the response is google.protobuf.Empty. If the original method is the standard Create/Update, the response should be the target resource of the operation. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.
