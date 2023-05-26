Container Registry API, REST: LifecyclePolicy.create
Creates a lifecycle policy in the specified repository.
HTTP request
POST https://container-registry.api.cloud.yandex.net/container-registry/v1/lifecyclePolicies
Body parameters
{
"repositoryId": "string",
"name": "string",
"description": "string",
"status": "string",
"rules": [
{
"description": "string",
"expirePeriod": "string",
"tagRegexp": "string",
"untagged": true,
"retainedTop": "string"
}
]
}
|Field
|Description
|repositoryId
|string
Required. ID of the lifecycle policy repository.
The maximum string length in characters is 50.
|name
|string
Name of lifecycle policy.
Value must match the regular expression
|description
|string
Description of lifecycle policy.
The maximum string length in characters is 256.
|status
|string
Required. Status of the lifecycle policy.
|rules[]
|object
The rules of the lifecycle policy.
|rules[].
description
|string
Description of the lifecycle policy rule.
The maximum string length in characters is 256.
|rules[].
expirePeriod
|string
Period of time for automatic deletion. Period must be a multiple of 24 hours.
The minimum value is 86400 seconds.
|rules[].
tagRegexp
|string
Tag for specifying a filter in the form of a regular expression.
The maximum string length in characters is 256.
|rules[].
untagged
|boolean (boolean)
Tag for applying the rule to Docker images without tags.
|rules[].
retainedTop
|string (int64)
Number of Docker images (falling under the specified filter by tags) that must be left, even if the expire_period has already expired.
The minimum value is 0.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"createdBy": "string",
"modifiedAt": "string",
"done": true,
"metadata": "object",
// includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": {
"code": "integer",
"message": "string",
"details": [
"object"
]
},
"response": "object",
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|Field
|Description
|id
|string
ID of the operation.
|description
|string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|createdAt
|string (date-time)
Creation timestamp.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
|createdBy
|string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|modifiedAt
|string (date-time)
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
|done
|boolean (boolean)
If the value is
|metadata
|object
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation. It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.
|error
|object
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
includes only one of the fields
error,
response
|error.
code
|integer (int32)
Error code. An enum value of google.rpc.Code.
|error.
message
|string
An error message.
|error.
details[]
|object
A list of messages that carry the error details.
|response
|object
includes only one of the fields
error,
response
The normal response of the operation in case of success. If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete, the response is google.protobuf.Empty. If the original method is the standard Create/Update, the response should be the target resource of the operation. Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.