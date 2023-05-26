Container Registry API: REST reference
Updated at May 26, 2023
This API reference is organized by resource. Actions are performed by sending HTTP requests to resource URLs or making RPC calls. For more information about API architecture, see API Concepts.
Resource
Description
|Image
|A set of methods for managing Image resources.
|LifecyclePolicy
|A set of methods for managing Lifecycle policy resources.
|Registry
|A set of methods for managing Registry resources.
|Repository
|A set of methods for managing Repository resources.
|ScanPolicy
|A set of methods for managing scan policy resources.
|Scanner
|A set of methods for scanning Docker images.