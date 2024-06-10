Getting information about a public image
You can get a public image ID or other information about it.
Getting a public image ID
- In the management console, go to the folder where you want to create an instance.
- Select Compute Cloud.
- At the top right, click Create resource.
- In the list that opens, select Virtual machine instance.
- Under Image/boot disk selection, click next to the public image you need.
- Under Product IDs, you will see the public image ID: image_id.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
View the description of the CLI command to get information about a public image of a disk:
yc compute image get --help
-
Get the public image ID by specifying the operating system family name:
yc compute image get-latest-from-family <family_name> --folder-id standard-images
To learn the image family name, get a list of images in the folder.
Result:
id: fd85u0rct32prepgjlv0 folder_id: standard-images created_at: "2024-03-11T10:57:40Z" name: ubuntu-22-04-lts-v20240311 description: ubuntu 22.04 lts family: ubuntu-2204-lts storage_size: "7633633280" min_disk_size: "8589934592" product_ids: - f2ef01lju2nsansfdahf status: READY os: type: LINUX pooled: true
You will find the public image ID in the
idrow.
Terraform allows you to quickly create a cloud infrastructure in Yandex Cloud and manage it using configuration files. Configuration files store the infrastructure description in the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). Terraform and its providers are distributed under the Business Source License.
For more information about the provider resources, see the documentation on the Terraform website or the mirror.
If you change the configuration files, Terraform automatically detects which part of your configuration is already deployed, and what should be added or removed.
If you don't have Terraform, install it and configure the Yandex Cloud provider.
To get a public image ID using Terraform:
-
Add the
dataand
outputsections to the Terraform configuration file:
data "yandex_compute_image" "ubuntu_image" { family = "<family_name>" } output "ubuntu_id" { value = data.yandex_compute_image.my_image.image_id }
Where:
data "yandex_compute_image": Description of the public image as a data source:
output "image": Output variable that contains the public image ID:
value: Returned value.
-
For more information about the
yandex_compute_imagedata source parameters, see the provider documentation.
-
-
Create resources:
-
In the terminal, change to the folder where you edited the configuration file.
-
Make sure the configuration file is correct using the command:
terraform validate
If the configuration is correct, the following message is returned:
Success! The configuration is valid.
-
Run the command:
terraform plan
The terminal will display a list of resources with parameters. No changes are made at this step. If the configuration contains errors, Terraform will point them out.
-
Apply the configuration changes:
terraform apply
-
Confirm the changes: type
yesin the terminal and press Enter.
Terraform will create the required resources and display the output variable values in the terminal. To check the results, run:
terraform output
Result:
image = "fd85u0rct32prepgjlv0"
-
To get a public image ID, use the get REST API method for the Image resource or the ImageService/Get gRPC API call.
Getting information about a public image
To get detailed information about a public disk image, use the get REST API method for the Image resource or the ImageService/Get gRPC API call.
You can also view information about all available public images in Cloud Marketplace.