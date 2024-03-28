Creating triggers that invoke Cloud Functions functions to stop VM instances and send Telegram notifications
In this tutorial, you will create a serverless infrastructure that will stop running virtual machines when budget thresholds are exceeded and send Telegram notifications to the user.
The budget trigger will invoke the Cloud Functions function, and this function will stop the Compute Cloud virtual machines and send a message to the Yandex Message Queue queue.
The Message Queue trigger will provide the queued messages to the second Cloud Functions function, which will send Telegram notifications via a dedicated bot.
To deploy a project:
- Prepare your cloud.
- Create a budget.
- Create a Message Queue queue.
- Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the budget trigger.
- Create a trigger for budgets.
- Register the Telegram bot.
- Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the Message Queue budget trigger.
- Create a trigger for Message Queue.
- Create Compute Cloud VM instances.
- Make sure the trigger stops VMs and sends Telegram notifications.
Create all the specified Yandex Cloud resources in the same folder.
If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.
Prepare your cloud
Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:
- Go to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create an account if you do not have one yet.
- On the Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the
ACTIVEor
TRIAL_ACTIVEstatus. If you do not have a billing account, create one.
If you have an active billing account, you can go to the cloud page to create or select a folder to run your infrastructure.
Learn more about clouds and folders.
Required paid resources
The cost of resources includes:
- Fee for VM computing resources (see Compute Cloud pricing).
- Fee for VM disks (see Compute Cloud pricing).
- Fee for using a dynamic public IP address (see Yandex Virtual Private Cloud pricing).
- Fee for the number of function calls, computing resources allocated to a function, and outgoing traffic (see Cloud Functions pricing).
- Fee for the number of requests to queues and outgoing traffic (see Message Queue pricing).
- Fee for logging operations and data storage in a log group (see Yandex Cloud Logging pricing) if using Cloud Logging.
Download a project
Clone the repository with the project:
git clone https://github.com/yandex-cloud-examples/yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget
Create a service account and static access key
-
Create a service account:Management consoleCLIAPI
- In the management console, select your folder.
- At the top of the screen, go to the Service accounts tab.
- Click Create service account.
- In the Name field, enter the
service-account-for-budgetname.
- In the Roles in the folder field, click
Add role and select the
editorrole.
- Click Create.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-nameor
--folder-idparameter.
-
Create a service account named
service-account-for-budget:
yc iam service-account create \ --name service-account-for-budget
Result:
done (1s) id: ajed1o6dd581******** folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4******** created_at: "2024-02-23T18:32:38.365175925Z" name: service-account-for-budget
Save the service account
ID: you will need it in the next step.
For more information about the
yc iam service-account createcommand, see the CLI reference.
-
Assign the service account the
editorrole for your folder:
yc resource-manager folder add-access-binding <folder_name> \ --role editor \ --subject serviceAccount:<service_account_ID>
Where:
<folder_name>: Name of your folder in Yandex Cloud.
<service_account_ID>: ID of the previously saved service account.
Result:
done (2s) effective_deltas: - action: ADD access_binding: role_id: editor subject: id: ajed1o6dd581******** type: serviceAccount
For more information about the
yc resource-manager folder add-access-bindingcommand, see the CLI reference.
-
To create a service account, use the create REST API method for the ServiceAccount resource or the ServiceAccountService/Create gRPC API call.
To assign the service account a role for the folder, use the updateAccessBindings REST API method for the Folder resource or the FolderService/UpdateAccessBindings gRPC API call.
-
Create a static access key:Management consoleCLIAPI
-
In the management console, select your folder.
-
At the top of the screen, go to the Service accounts tab.
-
Select
service-account-for-budget.
-
In the top panel, click Create new key and select Create static access key.
-
If required, specify the key description and click Create.
-
Save the ID and private key.
Alert
After you close the dialog, the private key value will become unavailable.
Run this command:
yc iam access-key create \ --service-account-name service-account-for-budget
Result:
access_key: id: aje75gg0rp8k******** service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581******** created_at: "2024-02-23T18:36:41.061060561Z" key_id: YCAJEK_r3Z_EvxRAR******** secret: YCPQhHFMx6rnWXQC9ID425gk3V9YnUc********
Save the ID (
key_id) and secret key (
secret). You will not be able to get this key value again.
For more information about the
yc iam access-key createcommand, see the CLI reference.
To create an access key, use the create REST API method for the AccessKey resource or the AccessKeyService/Create gRPC API call.
-
Create a cloud network and subnet
- In the management console, select your folder.
- In the list of services, select Virtual Private Cloud.
- At the top right, click Create network.
- In the Name field, enter
my-sample-network.
- In the Advanced field, disable the Create subnets option.
- Click Create network.
- In the left-hand panel, select Subnets.
- At the top right, click Create.
- In the Name field, enter
sample-subnet-ru-central1-b.
- In the Zone field, select the
ru-central1-bavailability zone.
- In the Network field, select the
my-sample-networkcloud network.
- In the CIDR field, enter
192.168.1.0/24.
- Click Create subnet.
-
Create a network named
my-sample-network:
yc vpc network create my-sample-network
Result:
id: enp2gjcvrd59******** folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4******** created_at: "2024-02-23T18:39:17Z" name: my-sample-network default_security_group_id: enp9uobl2c33********
For more information about the
yc vpc network createcommand, see the CLI reference.
-
Create a subnet named
sample-subnet-ru-central1-bin the
ru-central1-bavailability zone:
yc vpc subnet create sample-subnet-ru-central1-b \ --zone ru-central1-b \ --network-name my-sample-network \ --range 192.168.1.0/24
Result:
id: e2l1ejkvq4jv******** folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4******** created_at: "2024-02-23T18:40:26Z" name: sample-subnet-ru-ru-central1-b network_id: enp2gjcvrd59******** zone_id: ru-central1-b v4_cidr_blocks: - 192.168.1.0/24
For more information about the
yc vpc subnet createcommand, see the CLI reference.
-
To create a network, use the create REST API method for the Network resource or the NetworkService/Create gRPC API call.
-
To create a subnet, use the create REST API method for the Subnet resource or the SubnetService/Create gRPC API call.
Create a budget
The user can create a budget if they have the
editor role. To get notifications, the
viewer role is sufficient.
-
In the management console, select the folder in which you created the service account.
-
In the top-left corner, click All services.
-
Select Yandex Cloud Billing.
-
On the Accounts page, select a billing account.
-
In the General information section, in the ID field, copy the billing account ID. You will need it when creating a trigger for budgets.
-
Go to the Budgets tab and click Create budget.
-
Under General information, specify:
-
Name:
vm-budget.
-
Type:
Due and payable.
-
Amount: Amount of consumption expenses, e.g.
₽10.
-
Calculation period:
Monthly.
-
Expires: Budget expiration date.
The end date is when the budget stops calculating usage and sending notifications. The end date is the last day of the month. It must be within five years of the current date.
-
Notify: Select yourself.
-
-
Under Scope, select the current folder and the Compute Cloud service.
-
Under Limits, set the threshold values as a percentage upon reaching which:
- Specified users will get notifications.
- The trigger for budgets will fire.
For example, you can set two thresholds:
50%and
100%.
-
Click Create.
-
A window will open with the new
vm-budget. In the ID field, copy the ID of the new budget. You will need it later when creating a trigger.
To create a budget, use the create method for the Budget resource or the BudgetService/Create gRPC API call.
Create a Message Queue queue
-
In the management console, select your folder.
-
Select Message Queue.
-
Click Create queue.
-
Under Basic parameters, specify:
- Name:
budget-queue.
- Type:
Standard.
Leave the other parameters unchanged.
- Name:
-
Click Create.
-
Click the name of the new
budget-queueand copy the field values in the window that opens:
- URL: Queue URL
- ARN: Queue ID
Save these values: you will need them in the next steps.
-
Install and configure the AWS CLI. When configuring, use the previously created static access key.
-
Create a queue:
aws sqs create-queue \ --queue-name budget-queue \ --endpoint https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/
Result:
{ "QueueUrl": "https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/b1glti4eser3********/dj600000001c********/budget-queue" }
Save the
QueueUrlvalue, you will need it in the next steps.
-
Get the queue ID by specifying the previously saved URL in the
--queue-urlparameter:
aws sqs get-queue-attributes \ --queue-url <queue_URL> \ --attribute-names QueueArn \ --endpoint https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/
Result:
{ "Attributes": { "QueueArn": "yrn:yc:ymq:ru-central1:b1g9d2k0itu4********:budget-queue" } }
Save the
QueueArnID, you will need it in the next steps.
Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the budget trigger
-
Prepare a ZIP archive with the function code.
Go to the
yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget/steps/4-create-budget-trigger-handlerdirectory and add files to the
src_bgt.ziparchive:
zip src_bgt.zip budget_trigger_handler.go go.mod
-
Create a function:Management consoleCLIAPI
-
In the management console, select your folder.
-
Select Cloud Functions.
-
Create a function:
- Click Create function.
- Enter a name for the function:
budget-trigger-handler.
- Click Create.
-
Create a function version:
-
Select
golang119as the runtime environment, enable the Add files with code examples option, and click Continue.
-
Specify the ZIP archive upload method and attach the
src_bgt.ziparchive created in the previous step.
-
Specify the
budget_trigger_handler.Handlerentry point.
-
Under Parameters, specify:
- Timeout, sec:
5
- Memory:
512 MB
- Service account:
service-account-for-budget
- Environment variables:
FOLDER_ID: ID of the folder to stop the VM instances in.
TAG:
target-for-stop.
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: Static access key ID value saved previously.
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: Secret key value of the static access key saved previously.
BUDGET_QUEUE_URL:
budget-queueURL value saved previously.
-
- Timeout, sec:
-
Click Save changes.
-
-
Create the
budget-trigger-handlerfunction:
yc serverless function create \ --name budget-trigger-handler
Result:
id: d4e4aigfdm0b******** folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4******** created_at: "2024-02-23T20:15:06.456Z" name: budget-trigger-handler http_invoke_url: https://functions.yandexcloud.net/d4e4aigfdm0b******** status: ACTIVE
For more information about the
yc serverless function createcommand, see the CLI reference.
-
Create the
budget-trigger-handlerfunction version:
yc serverless function version create \ --function-name budget-trigger-handler \ --memory=512m \ --execution-timeout=5s \ --runtime=golang119 \ --entrypoint=budget_trigger_handler.Handler \ --service-account-id=<service_account_ID> \ --environment FOLDER_ID=<folder_ID> \ --environment TAG=target-for-stop \ --environment AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<static_key_ID> \ --environment AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<secret_key_value> \ --environment BUDGET_QUEUE_URL=<queue_URL> \ --source-path="./src_bgt.zip"
Where:
-
--service-account-id:
service-account-for-budgetID saved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.
-
--environment: Environment variables:
FOLDER_ID: ID of the folder to stop the VM instances in.
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: Static access key ID value saved previously.
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: Secret key value of the static access key saved previously.
BUDGET_QUEUE_URL:
budget-queueURL value saved previously.
-
-
--source-path: Path to the
src_bgt.ziparchive.
Result:
done (2m32s) id: d4em5gaeev2b******** function_id: d4e4aigfdm0b******** created_at: "2024-02-23T20:31:18.458Z" runtime: golang119 entrypoint: budget_trigger_handler.Handler resources: memory: "536870912" execution_timeout: 5s service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581******** image_size: "23977984" status: ACTIVE tags: - $latest environment: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: YCAJEK_r3Z_EvxRAR******** AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: YCPQhHFMx6rnWXQC9ID425gk3V9YnUc0******** BUDGET_QUEUE_URL: https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/b1glti4eser3********/dj600000001c********/budget-queue FOLDER_ID: b1g9d2k0itu4******** TAG: target-for-stop log_options: folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
For more information about the
yc serverless function version createcommand, see the CLI reference.
-
To create a function, use the create method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/Create gRPC API call.
To create a function version, use the createVersion method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/CreateVersion gRPC API call.
-
Create a trigger for budgets
-
In the management console, select your folder.
-
Select Cloud Functions.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Triggers.
-
Click Create trigger.
-
Under Basic settings:
- In the Name field, enter the
trigger-for-budget-from-yctrigger name.
- In the Type field, select
Budget.
- In the Launched resource field, select
Function.
- In the Name field, enter the
-
Under Budget settings, select your billing account and the
vm-budgetbudget you created previously.
-
Under Function settings, select the
budget-trigger-handlerfunction and specify
service-account-for-budget. It will be used to invoke the function.
-
Click Create trigger.
To create a budget trigger that invokes the
budget-trigger-handler function, run the following command:
yc serverless trigger create billing-budget \
--name trigger-for-budget-from-yc \
--invoke-function-name budget-trigger-handler \
--invoke-function-service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
--billing-account-id <billing_account_ID> \
--budget-id <budget_ID>
Where:
--invoke-function-service-account-id:
service-account-for-budgetID saved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.
--billing-account-id: Billing account ID saved earlier when creating a budget.
--budget-id:
vm-budgetID saved previously.
Result:
id: a1sjrukc64hs********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-23T21:20:03.308963151Z"
name: trigger-for-budget-from-yc
rule:
billing_budget:
billing_account_id: dn276oa9slgm********
budget_id: dn2jr6qt0q9k********
invoke_function:
function_id: d4e4aigfdm0b********
function_tag: $latest
service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
status: ACTIVE
For more information about the
yc serverless trigger create billing-budget command, see the CLI reference.
To create a trigger for budgets, use the create method for the Trigger resource or the TriggerService/Create gRPC API call.
Register the Telegram bot
-
Register a bot in Telegram and get a token:
-
To register a new bot, run BotFather in Telegram and run the following command:
/newbot
Result:
Alright, a new bot. How are we going to call it? Please choose a name for your bot.
-
In the next message, enter the name of the bot you are creating, e.g.,
YC VM budget informer. This is the name users will see when communicating with the bot.
Result:
Good. Now let's choose a username for your bot. It must end in `bot`. Like this, for example: TetrisBot or tetris_bot.
-
Specify a username for the bot you are creating, e.g.,
YCVMBudgetInformerBot. You can use the user name to search for the bot in Telegram. The user name must end with
...Botor
..._bot. As a result, you will get a token for the HTTP API.
Result:
Done! Congratulations on your new bot. You will find it at t.me/YCVMBudgetInformerBot. You can now add a description, `About` section and profile picture for your bot, see `/help` for a list of commands. By the way, when you've finished creating your cool bot, ping our Bot Support if you want a better username for it. Just make sure the bot is fully operational before you do this. Use this token to access the HTTP API: 715063****:AAGuj****-0VrIm7j9i**************** Keep your token secure and store it safely, it can be used by anyone to control your bot. For a description of the Bot API, see this page: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api
-
-
Get
ChatIDof the user the bot will be sending notifications to:
-
Save the API token obtained in the previous step to the
TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKENenvironment variable:
export TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN=<Telegram-API_token>
-
Go to the
yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget/steps/6-register-telegram-botdirectory and run the following command:
go run .
If required, pre-install the
Goand
telegram_botpackages.
The command will run a Telegram bot that will return
ChatIDof the current user in response to any message.
-
In Telegram, find the bot you created by username, e.g.,
YCVMBudgetInformerBot, and send any message to it.
Result:
59529*****
Save the obtained
ChatID. You will need it later.
-
Return to the terminal and terminate the bot using the Ctrl + C keyboard shortcut.
-
Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the Message Queue budget trigger
-
Prepare a ZIP archive with the function code.
Go to the
yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget/steps/7-create-budget-queue-handlerdirectory and add files to the
src_queue.ziparchive:
zip src_queue.zip budget_queue_handler.go utils.go go.mod
-
Create a function:Management consoleCLIAPI
-
In the management console, select your folder.
-
Select Cloud Functions.
-
Create a function:
- Click Create function.
- Enter a name for the function:
budget-queue-handler.
- Click Create.
-
Create a function version:
-
Select
golang119as the runtime environment, enable the Add files with code examples option, and click Continue.
-
Specify the ZIP archive upload method and attach the
src_queue.ziparchive created in the previous step.
-
Specify the
budget_queue_handler.HandleBudgetQueueMessageentry point.
-
Under Parameters, specify:
- Timeout, sec:
5
- Memory:
512 MB
- Service account:
service-account-for-budget
- Environment variables:
TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN: Telegram bot's API token saved previously.
TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID: Telegram user's
ChatIDsaved previously.
-
- Timeout, sec:
-
Click Save changes.
-
-
Create the
budget-queue-handlerfunction:
yc serverless function create \ --name budget-queue-handler
Result:
id: d4e6r2g9trt5******** folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4******** created_at: "2024-02-24T07:36:04.092Z" name: budget-queue-handler http_invoke_url: https://functions.yandexcloud.net/d4e6r2g9trt5******** status: ACTIVE
-
Create the
budget-queue-handlerfunction version:
yc serverless function version create \ --function-name budget-queue-handler \ --memory 512m \ --execution-timeout 5s \ --runtime golang119 \ --entrypoint budget_queue_handler.HandleBudgetQueueMessage \ --service-account-id <service_account_ID> \ --environment TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN=<Telegram_bot_API_token> \ --environment TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID=<Telegram_user_ChatID> \ --source-path="./src_queue.zip"
Where:
-
--service-account-id: service-account-for-budget
IDsaved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.
-
--environment: Environment variables:
TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN: Telegram bot's API token saved previously.
TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID: Telegram user's
ChatIDsaved previously.
-
-
--source-path: Path to the
src_queue.ziparchive.
Result:
done (29s) id: d4e41l4gj7rk******** function_id: d4e6r2g9trt5******** created_at: "2024-02-24T07:43:32.464Z" runtime: golang119 entrypoint: budget_queue_handler.HandleBudgetQueueMessage resources: memory: "536870912" execution_timeout: 5s service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581******** image_size: "5464064" status: ACTIVE tags: - $latest environment: TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN: 7150638333:AAGujjyua-0VrIm7j9iG3mOxmz1******** TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID: "59529*****" log_options: folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
-
To create a function, use the create method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/Create gRPC API call.
To create a function version, use the createVersion method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/CreateVersion gRPC API call.
-
Create a trigger for Message Queue
-
In the management console, select your folder.
-
Select Cloud Functions.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Triggers.
-
Click Create trigger.
-
Under Basic settings:
- In the Name field, enter the
budget-queue-triggername.
- In the Type field, select
Message Queue.
- In the Launched resource field, select
Function.
- In the Name field, enter the
-
Under Message Queue message settings, select the previously created resources:
- In the Message queue field, select
budget-queue.
- In the Service account field, select
service-account-for-budget.
- In the Message queue field, select
-
Under Function settings, select the
budget-queue-handlerfunction and specify the
service-account-for-budgetservice account. It will be used to invoke the function.
-
Click Create trigger.
To create a Message Queue trigger that invokes the
budget-queue-handler function, run the following command:
yc serverless trigger create message-queue \
--name budget-queue-trigger \
--queue <queue_ID> \
--queue-service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
--invoke-function-name budget-queue-handler \
--invoke-function-service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
--batch-size 1 \
--batch-cutoff 10s
Where:
--queue:
budget-queueID saved when creating the queue.
--queue-service-account-id:
service-account-for-budgetID saved previously. The service account will be used to read messages from the queue.
--invoke-function-service-account-id:
service-account-for-budgetID saved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.
Result:
id: a1sqq6341kvh********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-24T08:35:39.296084612Z"
name: budget-queue-trigger
rule:
message_queue:
queue_id: yrn:yc:ymq:ru-central1:b1g9d2k0itu4********:budget-queue
service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
batch_settings:
size: "1"
cutoff: 10s
invoke_function:
function_id: d4e6r2g9trt5********
function_tag: $latest
service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
status: ACTIVE
For more information about the
yc serverless trigger create message-queue command, see the CLI reference.
To create a trigger for Message Queue, use the create method for the Trigger resource or the TriggerService/Create gRPC API call.
Create Compute Cloud VMs
Before you start creating virtual machines, prepare a key pair (public and private) to access the VMs via SSH.
-
In the management console, select your folder.
-
In the list of services, select Compute Cloud.
-
In the left-hand panel, select Virtual machines.
-
Click Create VM.
-
Under Basic parameters:
- In the Name field, enter the name:
target-instance-1.
- In the Availability zone field, select
ru-central1-b.
- In the Labels field, click Add label and enter
target-for-stop:true. Click Enter to save the label.
- In the Name field, enter the name:
-
Under Image/boot disk selection, select Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
Under Network settings:
- In the Subnet field, select the
sample-subnet-ru-central1-bsubnet created previously.
- In the Public IP field, select
Auto.
- In the Subnet field, select the
-
Under Access, specify the information required to access the VM:
- In the Login field, enter the username:
yc-user.
- In the SSH key field, paste the contents of the public key created previously.
- In the Login field, enter the username:
-
Click Create VM.
Create a virtual machine:
yc compute instance create \
--name target-instance-1 \
--labels target-for-stop=true \
--zone ru-central1-b \
--network-interface subnet-name=sample-subnet-ru-central1-b,nat-ip-version=ipv4 \
--create-boot-disk image-folder-id=standard-images,image-family=ubuntu-2204-lts \
--ssh-key ~/.ssh/<key_name>.pub
Where
--ssh-key is the path to the public SSH key. The
yc-user user will be automatically created on the VM for this key.
Result:
done (39s)
id: epdbhj4gssbp********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-24T09:29:16Z"
name: target-instance-1
labels:
target-for-stop: "true"
zone_id: ru-central1-b
platform_id: standard-v2
resources:
memory: "2147483648"
cores: "2"
core_fraction: "100"
status: RUNNING
metadata_options:
gce_http_endpoint: ENABLED
aws_v1_http_endpoint: ENABLED
gce_http_token: ENABLED
aws_v1_http_token: DISABLED
boot_disk:
mode: READ_WRITE
device_name: epd4uuhf52oe********
auto_delete: true
disk_id: epd4uuhf52oe********
network_interfaces:
- index: "0"
mac_address: d0:0d:b8:**:**:**
subnet_id: e2l1ejkvq4jv********
primary_v4_address:
address: 192.168.1.9
one_to_one_nat:
address: 158.160.**.***
ip_version: IPV4
serial_port_settings:
ssh_authorization: INSTANCE_METADATA
gpu_settings: {}
fqdn: epdbhj4gssbp********.auto.internal
scheduling_policy: {}
network_settings:
type: STANDARD
placement_policy: {}
For more information about the
yc compute instance create command, see the CLI reference.
To create a VM, use the create REST API method for the Instance resource or the InstanceService/Create gRPC API call.
Similarly, create two more VM instances:
target-instance-2 and
target-instance-3. For the last VM, set the
target-for-stop label to
false.
Make sure the trigger stops VMs and sends Telegram notifications
Wait until the threshold values that you specified in the budget are reached. Make sure that when the budget thresholds are reached, the
target-instance-1 and
target-instance-2 virtual machines are stopped and the Telegram bot sends you a budget trigger notification:
Budget trigger was triggered!
How to delete the resources you created
To stop paying for the resources you created: