Search
Contact UsGet started
Yandex Cloud Billing

Creating triggers that invoke Cloud Functions functions to stop VM instances and send Telegram notifications

Written by
Updated at March 28, 2024

In this tutorial, you will create a serverless infrastructure that will stop running virtual machines when budget thresholds are exceeded and send Telegram notifications to the user.

The budget trigger will invoke the Cloud Functions function, and this function will stop the Compute Cloud virtual machines and send a message to the Yandex Message Queue queue.

The Message Queue trigger will provide the queued messages to the second Cloud Functions function, which will send Telegram notifications via a dedicated bot.

To deploy a project:

  1. Prepare your cloud.
  2. Create a budget.
  3. Create a Message Queue queue.
  4. Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the budget trigger.
  5. Create a trigger for budgets.
  6. Register the Telegram bot.
  7. Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the Message Queue budget trigger.
  8. Create a trigger for Message Queue.
  9. Create Compute Cloud VM instances.
  10. Make sure the trigger stops VMs and sends Telegram notifications.

Create all the specified Yandex Cloud resources in the same folder.

If you no longer need the resources you created, delete them.

Prepare your cloud

Sign up for Yandex Cloud and create a billing account:

  1. Go to the management console and log in to Yandex Cloud or create an account if you do not have one yet.
  2. On the Billing page, make sure you have a billing account linked and it has the ACTIVE or TRIAL_ACTIVE status. If you do not have a billing account, create one.

If you have an active billing account, you can go to the cloud page to create or select a folder to run your infrastructure.

Learn more about clouds and folders.

The cost of resources includes:

Download a project

Clone the repository with the project:

git clone https://github.com/yandex-cloud-examples/yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget

Create a service account and static access key

  1. Create a service account:

    1. In the management console, select your folder.
    2. At the top of the screen, go to the Service accounts tab.
    3. Click Create service account.
    4. In the Name field, enter the service-account-for-budget name.
    5. In the Roles in the folder field, click Add role and select the editor role.
    6. Click Create.

    If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

    The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

    1. Create a service account named service-account-for-budget:

      yc iam service-account create \
  --name service-account-for-budget

      Result:

      done (1s)
id: ajed1o6dd581********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-23T18:32:38.365175925Z"
name: service-account-for-budget

      Save the service account ID: you will need it in the next step.

      For more information about the yc iam service-account create command, see the CLI reference.

    2. Assign the service account the editor role for your folder:

      yc resource-manager folder add-access-binding <folder_name> \
  --role editor \
  --subject serviceAccount:<service_account_ID>

      Where:

      • <folder_name>: Name of your folder in Yandex Cloud.
      • <service_account_ID>: ID of the previously saved service account.

      Result:

      done (2s)
effective_deltas:
  - action: ADD
    access_binding:
      role_id: editor
      subject:
        id: ajed1o6dd581********
        type: serviceAccount

      For more information about the yc resource-manager folder add-access-binding command, see the CLI reference.

    To create a service account, use the create REST API method for the ServiceAccount resource or the ServiceAccountService/Create gRPC API call.

    To assign the service account a role for the folder, use the updateAccessBindings REST API method for the Folder resource or the FolderService/UpdateAccessBindings gRPC API call.

  2. Create a static access key:

    1. In the management console, select your folder.

    2. At the top of the screen, go to the Service accounts tab.

    3. Select service-account-for-budget.

    4. In the top panel, click Create new key and select Create static access key.

    5. If required, specify the key description and click Create.

    6. Save the ID and private key.

      Alert

      After you close the dialog, the private key value will become unavailable.

    Run this command:

    yc iam access-key create \
  --service-account-name service-account-for-budget

    Result:

    access_key:
  id: aje75gg0rp8k********
  service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
  created_at: "2024-02-23T18:36:41.061060561Z"
  key_id: YCAJEK_r3Z_EvxRAR********
secret: YCPQhHFMx6rnWXQC9ID425gk3V9YnUc********

    Save the ID (key_id) and secret key (secret). You will not be able to get this key value again.

    For more information about the yc iam access-key create command, see the CLI reference.

    To create an access key, use the create REST API method for the AccessKey resource or the AccessKeyService/Create gRPC API call.

Create a cloud network and subnet

  1. In the management console, select your folder.
  2. In the list of services, select Virtual Private Cloud.
  3. At the top right, click Create network.
  4. In the Name field, enter my-sample-network.
  5. In the Advanced field, disable the Create subnets option.
  6. Click Create network.
  7. In the left-hand panel, select Subnets.
  8. At the top right, click Create.
  9. In the Name field, enter sample-subnet-ru-central1-b.
  10. In the Zone field, select the ru-central1-b availability zone.
  11. In the Network field, select the my-sample-network cloud network.
  12. In the CIDR field, enter 192.168.1.0/24.
  13. Click Create subnet.

  1. Create a network named my-sample-network:

    yc vpc network create my-sample-network

    Result:

    id: enp2gjcvrd59********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-23T18:39:17Z"
name: my-sample-network
default_security_group_id: enp9uobl2c33********

    For more information about the yc vpc network create command, see the CLI reference.

  2. Create a subnet named sample-subnet-ru-central1-b in the ru-central1-b availability zone:

    yc vpc subnet create sample-subnet-ru-central1-b \
  --zone ru-central1-b \
  --network-name my-sample-network \
  --range 192.168.1.0/24

    Result:

    id: e2l1ejkvq4jv********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-23T18:40:26Z"
name: sample-subnet-ru-ru-central1-b
network_id: enp2gjcvrd59********
zone_id: ru-central1-b
v4_cidr_blocks:
  - 192.168.1.0/24

    For more information about the yc vpc subnet create command, see the CLI reference.

  1. To create a network, use the create REST API method for the Network resource or the NetworkService/Create gRPC API call.

  2. To create a subnet, use the create REST API method for the Subnet resource or the SubnetService/Create gRPC API call.

Create a budget

The user can create a budget if they have the editor role. To get notifications, the viewer role is sufficient.

  1. In the management console, select the folder in which you created the service account.

  2. In the top-left corner, click All services.

  3. Select Yandex Cloud Billing.

  4. On the Accounts page, select a billing account.

  5. In the General information section, in the ID field, copy the billing account ID. You will need it when creating a trigger for budgets.

  6. Go to the Budgets tab and click Create budget.

  7. Under General information, specify:

    • Name: vm-budget.

    • Type: Due and payable.

    • Amount: Amount of consumption expenses, e.g. ₽10.

    • Calculation period: Monthly.

    • Expires: Budget expiration date.

      The end date is when the budget stops calculating usage and sending notifications. The end date is the last day of the month. It must be within five years of the current date.

    • Notify: Select yourself.

  8. Under Scope, select the current folder and the Compute Cloud service.

  9. Under Limits, set the threshold values as a percentage upon reaching which:

    • Specified users will get notifications.
    • The trigger for budgets will fire.

    For example, you can set two thresholds: 50% and 100%.

  10. Click Create.

  11. A window will open with the new vm-budget. In the ID field, copy the ID of the new budget. You will need it later when creating a trigger.

To create a budget, use the create method for the Budget resource or the BudgetService/Create gRPC API call.

Create a Message Queue queue

  1. In the management console, select your folder.

  2. Select Message Queue.

  3. Click Create queue.

  4. Under Basic parameters, specify:

    • Name: budget-queue.
    • Type: Standard.

    Leave the other parameters unchanged.

  5. Click Create.

  6. Click the name of the new budget-queue and copy the field values in the window that opens:

    • URL: Queue URL
    • ARN: Queue ID

    Save these values: you will need them in the next steps.

  1. Install and configure the AWS CLI. When configuring, use the previously created static access key.

  2. Create a queue:

    aws sqs create-queue \
  --queue-name budget-queue \
  --endpoint https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/

    Result:

    {
    "QueueUrl": "https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/b1glti4eser3********/dj600000001c********/budget-queue"
}

    Save the QueueUrl value, you will need it in the next steps.

  3. Get the queue ID by specifying the previously saved URL in the --queue-url parameter:

    aws sqs get-queue-attributes \
  --queue-url <queue_URL> \
  --attribute-names QueueArn \
  --endpoint https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/

    Result:

    {
    "Attributes": {
        "QueueArn": "yrn:yc:ymq:ru-central1:b1g9d2k0itu4********:budget-queue"
    }
}

    Save the QueueArn ID, you will need it in the next steps.

Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the budget trigger

  1. Prepare a ZIP archive with the function code.

    Go to the yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget/steps/4-create-budget-trigger-handler directory and add files to the src_bgt.zip archive:

    zip src_bgt.zip budget_trigger_handler.go go.mod

  2. Create a function:

    1. In the management console, select your folder.

    2. Select Cloud Functions.

    3. Create a function:

      1. Click Create function.
      2. Enter a name for the function: budget-trigger-handler.
      3. Click Create.

    4. Create a function version:

      1. Select golang119 as the runtime environment, enable the Add files with code examples option, and click Continue.

      2. Specify the ZIP archive upload method and attach the src_bgt.zip archive created in the previous step.

      3. Specify the budget_trigger_handler.Handler entry point.

      4. Under Parameters, specify:

        • Timeout, sec: 5
        • Memory: 512 MB
        • Service account: service-account-for-budget
        • Environment variables:
          • FOLDER_ID: ID of the folder to stop the VM instances in.
          • TAG: target-for-stop.
          • AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: Static access key ID value saved previously.
          • AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: Secret key value of the static access key saved previously.
          • BUDGET_QUEUE_URL: budget-queue URL value saved previously.

      5. Click Save changes.

    1. Create the budget-trigger-handler function:

      yc serverless function create \
  --name budget-trigger-handler

      Result:

      id: d4e4aigfdm0b********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-23T20:15:06.456Z"
name: budget-trigger-handler
http_invoke_url: https://functions.yandexcloud.net/d4e4aigfdm0b********
status: ACTIVE

      For more information about the yc serverless function create command, see the CLI reference.

    2. Create the budget-trigger-handler function version:

      yc serverless function version create \
  --function-name budget-trigger-handler \
  --memory=512m \
  --execution-timeout=5s \
  --runtime=golang119 \
  --entrypoint=budget_trigger_handler.Handler \
  --service-account-id=<service_account_ID> \
  --environment FOLDER_ID=<folder_ID> \
  --environment TAG=target-for-stop \
  --environment AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<static_key_ID> \
  --environment AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<secret_key_value> \
  --environment BUDGET_QUEUE_URL=<queue_URL> \
  --source-path="./src_bgt.zip"

      Where:

      • --service-account-id: service-account-for-budget ID saved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.

      • --environment: Environment variables:

        • FOLDER_ID: ID of the folder to stop the VM instances in.
        • AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: Static access key ID value saved previously.
        • AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: Secret key value of the static access key saved previously.
        • BUDGET_QUEUE_URL: budget-queue URL value saved previously.

      • --source-path: Path to the src_bgt.zip archive.

      Result:

      done (2m32s)
id: d4em5gaeev2b********
function_id: d4e4aigfdm0b********
created_at: "2024-02-23T20:31:18.458Z"
runtime: golang119
entrypoint: budget_trigger_handler.Handler
resources:
  memory: "536870912"
execution_timeout: 5s
service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
image_size: "23977984"
status: ACTIVE
tags:
  - $latest
environment:
  AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: YCAJEK_r3Z_EvxRAR********
  AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: YCPQhHFMx6rnWXQC9ID425gk3V9YnUc0********
  BUDGET_QUEUE_URL: https://message-queue.api.cloud.yandex.net/b1glti4eser3********/dj600000001c********/budget-queue
  FOLDER_ID: b1g9d2k0itu4********
  TAG: target-for-stop
log_options:
  folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********

      For more information about the yc serverless function version create command, see the CLI reference.

    To create a function, use the create method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/Create gRPC API call.

    To create a function version, use the createVersion method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/CreateVersion gRPC API call.

Create a trigger for budgets

  1. In the management console, select your folder.

  2. Select Cloud Functions.

  3. In the left-hand panel, select Triggers.

  4. Click Create trigger.

  5. Under Basic settings:

    • In the Name field, enter the trigger-for-budget-from-yc trigger name.
    • In the Type field, select Budget.
    • In the Launched resource field, select Function.

  6. Under Budget settings, select your billing account and the vm-budget budget you created previously.

  7. Under Function settings, select the budget-trigger-handler function and specify service-account-for-budget. It will be used to invoke the function.

  8. Click Create trigger.

To create a budget trigger that invokes the budget-trigger-handler function, run the following command:

yc serverless trigger create billing-budget \
  --name trigger-for-budget-from-yc \
  --invoke-function-name budget-trigger-handler \
  --invoke-function-service-account-id <service_account_ID>  \
  --billing-account-id <billing_account_ID>  \
  --budget-id <budget_ID>

Where:

  • --invoke-function-service-account-id: service-account-for-budget ID saved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.
  • --billing-account-id: Billing account ID saved earlier when creating a budget.
  • --budget-id: vm-budget ID saved previously.

Result:

id: a1sjrukc64hs********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-23T21:20:03.308963151Z"
name: trigger-for-budget-from-yc
rule:
  billing_budget:
    billing_account_id: dn276oa9slgm********
    budget_id: dn2jr6qt0q9k********
    invoke_function:
      function_id: d4e4aigfdm0b********
      function_tag: $latest
      service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
status: ACTIVE

For more information about the yc serverless trigger create billing-budget command, see the CLI reference.

To create a trigger for budgets, use the create method for the Trigger resource or the TriggerService/Create gRPC API call.

Register the Telegram bot

  1. Register a bot in Telegram and get a token:

    1. To register a new bot, run BotFather in Telegram and run the following command:

      /newbot

      Result:

      Alright, a new bot. How are we going to call it? Please choose a name for your bot.

    2. In the next message, enter the name of the bot you are creating, e.g., YC VM budget informer. This is the name users will see when communicating with the bot.

      Result:

      Good. Now let's choose a username for your bot. It must end in `bot`. Like this, for example: TetrisBot or tetris_bot.

    3. Specify a username for the bot you are creating, e.g., YCVMBudgetInformerBot. You can use the user name to search for the bot in Telegram. The user name must end with ...Bot or ..._bot. As a result, you will get a token for the HTTP API.

      Result:

      Done! Congratulations on your new bot. You will find it at t.me/YCVMBudgetInformerBot. You can now add a description, `About` section and profile picture for your bot, see `/help` for a list of commands. By the way, when you've finished creating your cool bot, ping our Bot Support if you want a better username for it. Just make sure the bot is fully operational before you do this.

Use this token to access the HTTP API:
715063****:AAGuj****-0VrIm7j9i****************
Keep your token secure and store it safely, it can be used by anyone to control your bot.

For a description of the Bot API, see this page: https://core.telegram.org/bots/api

  2. Get ChatID of the user the bot will be sending notifications to:

    1. Save the API token obtained in the previous step to the TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN environment variable:

      export TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN=<Telegram-API_token>

    2. Go to the yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget/steps/6-register-telegram-bot directory and run the following command:

      go run .

      If required, pre-install the Go and telegram_bot packages.

      The command will run a Telegram bot that will return ChatID of the current user in response to any message.

    3. In Telegram, find the bot you created by username, e.g., YCVMBudgetInformerBot, and send any message to it.

      Result:

      59529*****

      Save the obtained ChatID. You will need it later.

    4. Return to the terminal and terminate the bot using the Ctrl + C keyboard shortcut.

Create a Cloud Functions function to be invoked by the Message Queue budget trigger

  1. Prepare a ZIP archive with the function code.

    Go to the yc-telegram-bot-with-trigger-for-budget/steps/7-create-budget-queue-handler directory and add files to the src_queue.zip archive:

    zip src_queue.zip budget_queue_handler.go utils.go go.mod

  2. Create a function:

    1. In the management console, select your folder.

    2. Select Cloud Functions.

    3. Create a function:

      1. Click Create function.
      2. Enter a name for the function: budget-queue-handler.
      3. Click Create.

    4. Create a function version:

      1. Select golang119 as the runtime environment, enable the Add files with code examples option, and click Continue.

      2. Specify the ZIP archive upload method and attach the src_queue.zip archive created in the previous step.

      3. Specify the budget_queue_handler.HandleBudgetQueueMessage entry point.

      4. Under Parameters, specify:

        • Timeout, sec: 5
        • Memory: 512 MB
        • Service account: service-account-for-budget
        • Environment variables:
          • TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN: Telegram bot's API token saved previously.
          • TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID: Telegram user's ChatID saved previously.

      5. Click Save changes.

    1. Create the budget-queue-handler function:

      yc serverless function create \
  --name budget-queue-handler

      Result:

      id: d4e6r2g9trt5********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-24T07:36:04.092Z"
name: budget-queue-handler
http_invoke_url: https://functions.yandexcloud.net/d4e6r2g9trt5********
status: ACTIVE

    2. Create the budget-queue-handler function version:

      yc serverless function version create \
  --function-name budget-queue-handler \
  --memory 512m \
  --execution-timeout 5s \
  --runtime golang119 \
  --entrypoint budget_queue_handler.HandleBudgetQueueMessage \
  --service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
  --environment TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN=<Telegram_bot_API_token> \
  --environment TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID=<Telegram_user_ChatID> \
  --source-path="./src_queue.zip"

      Where:

      • --service-account-id: service-account-for-budget ID saved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.

      • --environment: Environment variables:

        • TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN: Telegram bot's API token saved previously.
        • TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID: Telegram user's ChatID saved previously.

      • --source-path: Path to the src_queue.zip archive.

      Result:

      done (29s)
id: d4e41l4gj7rk********
function_id: d4e6r2g9trt5********
created_at: "2024-02-24T07:43:32.464Z"
runtime: golang119
entrypoint: budget_queue_handler.HandleBudgetQueueMessage
resources:
  memory: "536870912"
execution_timeout: 5s
service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
image_size: "5464064"
status: ACTIVE
tags:
  - $latest
environment:
  TELEGRAM_BOT_API_TOKEN: 7150638333:AAGujjyua-0VrIm7j9iG3mOxmz1********
  TELEGRAM_BOT_CHAT_ID: "59529*****"
log_options:
  folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********

    To create a function, use the create method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/Create gRPC API call.

    To create a function version, use the createVersion method for the Function resource or the FunctionService/CreateVersion gRPC API call.

Create a trigger for Message Queue

  1. In the management console, select your folder.

  2. Select Cloud Functions.

  3. In the left-hand panel, select Triggers.

  4. Click Create trigger.

  5. Under Basic settings:

    • In the Name field, enter the budget-queue-trigger name.
    • In the Type field, select Message Queue.
    • In the Launched resource field, select Function.

  6. Under Message Queue message settings, select the previously created resources:

    • In the Message queue field, select budget-queue.
    • In the Service account field, select service-account-for-budget.

  7. Under Function settings, select the budget-queue-handler function and specify the service-account-for-budget service account. It will be used to invoke the function.

  8. Click Create trigger.

To create a Message Queue trigger that invokes the budget-queue-handler function, run the following command:

yc serverless trigger create message-queue \
  --name budget-queue-trigger \
  --queue <queue_ID> \
  --queue-service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
  --invoke-function-name budget-queue-handler \
  --invoke-function-service-account-id <service_account_ID> \
  --batch-size 1 \
  --batch-cutoff 10s

Where:

  • --queue: budget-queue ID saved when creating the queue.
  • --queue-service-account-id: service-account-for-budget ID saved previously. The service account will be used to read messages from the queue.
  • --invoke-function-service-account-id: service-account-for-budget ID saved previously. The service account will be used to invoke the function.

Result:

id: a1sqq6341kvh********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-24T08:35:39.296084612Z"
name: budget-queue-trigger
rule:
  message_queue:
    queue_id: yrn:yc:ymq:ru-central1:b1g9d2k0itu4********:budget-queue
    service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
    batch_settings:
      size: "1"
      cutoff: 10s
    invoke_function:
      function_id: d4e6r2g9trt5********
      function_tag: $latest
      service_account_id: ajed1o6dd581********
status: ACTIVE

For more information about the yc serverless trigger create message-queue command, see the CLI reference.

To create a trigger for Message Queue, use the create method for the Trigger resource or the TriggerService/Create gRPC API call.

Create Compute Cloud VMs

Before you start creating virtual machines, prepare a key pair (public and private) to access the VMs via SSH.

  1. In the management console, select your folder.

  2. In the list of services, select Compute Cloud.

  3. In the left-hand panel, select Virtual machines.

  4. Click Create VM.

  5. Under Basic parameters:

    • In the Name field, enter the name: target-instance-1.
    • In the Availability zone field, select ru-central1-b.
    • In the Labels field, click Add label and enter target-for-stop:true. Click Enter to save the label.

  6. Under Image/boot disk selection, select Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

  7. Under Network settings:

    • In the Subnet field, select the sample-subnet-ru-central1-b subnet created previously.
    • In the Public IP field, select Auto.

  8. Under Access, specify the information required to access the VM:

    • In the Login field, enter the username: yc-user.
    • In the SSH key field, paste the contents of the public key created previously.

  9. Click Create VM.

Create a virtual machine:

yc compute instance create \
  --name target-instance-1 \
  --labels target-for-stop=true \
  --zone ru-central1-b \
  --network-interface subnet-name=sample-subnet-ru-central1-b,nat-ip-version=ipv4 \
  --create-boot-disk image-folder-id=standard-images,image-family=ubuntu-2204-lts \
  --ssh-key ~/.ssh/<key_name>.pub

Where --ssh-key is the path to the public SSH key. The yc-user user will be automatically created on the VM for this key.

Result:

done (39s)
id: epdbhj4gssbp********
folder_id: b1g9d2k0itu4********
created_at: "2024-02-24T09:29:16Z"
name: target-instance-1
labels:
  target-for-stop: "true"
zone_id: ru-central1-b
platform_id: standard-v2
resources:
  memory: "2147483648"
  cores: "2"
  core_fraction: "100"
status: RUNNING
metadata_options:
  gce_http_endpoint: ENABLED
  aws_v1_http_endpoint: ENABLED
  gce_http_token: ENABLED
  aws_v1_http_token: DISABLED
boot_disk:
  mode: READ_WRITE
  device_name: epd4uuhf52oe********
  auto_delete: true
  disk_id: epd4uuhf52oe********
network_interfaces:
  - index: "0"
    mac_address: d0:0d:b8:**:**:**
    subnet_id: e2l1ejkvq4jv********
    primary_v4_address:
      address: 192.168.1.9
      one_to_one_nat:
        address: 158.160.**.***
        ip_version: IPV4
serial_port_settings:
  ssh_authorization: INSTANCE_METADATA
gpu_settings: {}
fqdn: epdbhj4gssbp********.auto.internal
scheduling_policy: {}
network_settings:
  type: STANDARD
placement_policy: {}

For more information about the yc compute instance create command, see the CLI reference.

To create a VM, use the create REST API method for the Instance resource or the InstanceService/Create gRPC API call.

Similarly, create two more VM instances: target-instance-2 and target-instance-3. For the last VM, set the target-for-stop label to false.

Make sure the trigger stops VMs and sends Telegram notifications

Wait until the threshold values that you specified in the budget are reached. Make sure that when the budget thresholds are reached, the target-instance-1 and target-instance-2 virtual machines are stopped and the Telegram bot sends you a budget trigger notification:

Budget trigger was triggered!

How to delete the resources you created

To stop paying for the resources you created:

  1. Delete the Cloud Functions triggers.
  2. Delete the Cloud Functions functions.
  3. Delete the VM instances.
  4. Delete the Message Queue queue.
  5. Delete the subnet, then delete the cloud network.
Previous
Creating a trigger for budgets that invokes a function to stop VM instances
Next
Access management
In this article: