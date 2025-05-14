Leasing a Yandex BareMetal server with a connection to Cloud Backup
Note
BareMetal is at the Preview stage.
You can back up your BareMetal servers with supported Linux-based operating systems:
- Debian 10.
- Debian 11.
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
- Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
- Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Getting started
- Create a service account with the baremetal.editor and backup.editor roles.
- Create an SSH key pair.
Leasing a server
-
In the management console, select the folder you want to lease a server in.
-
In the list of services, select BareMetal.
-
Click Lease server.
-
Select an availability zone.
-
Select a pool.
-
Under Configuration:
-
Select the server configuration.
-
Configure disk partitioning:
- Click Configure disk layout.
- Keep the default partitioning and click Save.
Note
The disk partitioning parameters are vital to have your server restored from a backup later on. For more information, see Restoring a VM or Yandex BareMetal server from a backup.
-
-
Under Image, select an operating system supported in Cloud Backup.
-
Under Lease conditions, specify how many servers you want to lease and for what period.
-
Under Network settings:
-
In the Private subnet field, click Create.
-
Optionally, if you need to enable DHCP for automatic IP address assignment, do so in the IP addressing and routing section.
-
Enter the subnet name and click Create subnet.
-
In the Public address field, select
Automatically.
For the Cloud Backup agent to exchange data with the backup provider servers, make sure the server has network access to the IP addresses of Cloud Backup resources based on the following table:
Port range Protocol Destination name CIDR blocks
80
TCP
CIDR
213.180.193.0/24
80
TCP
CIDR
213.180.204.0/24
443
TCP
CIDR
84.47.172.0/24
443
TCP
CIDR
84.201.181.0/24
443
TCP
CIDR
178.176.128.0/24
443
TCP
CIDR
213.180.193.0/24
443
TCP
CIDR
213.180.204.0/24
7770-7800
TCP
CIDR
84.47.172.0/24
8443
TCP
CIDR
84.47.172.0/24
44445
TCP
CIDR
51.250.1.0/24
-
-
Under Access:
- Generate a password for the root user. To do this, click Password next to the Generate field.
Warning
Once you have ordered your server, you will no longer be able to view the password. Save the password to a secure location right away.
- In the Public SSH key field, paste the contents of the public key file you created during the preparation step.
-
Enable server backup in Cloud Backup:
- Expand Backup.
- Select a backup policy or create a new one.
- Select the service account with the
baremetal.editorand
backup.editorroles that you created during the preparation step.
-
Under Server information, enter the server name.
-
Click Lease server.
For more information on leasing a server, see the BareMetal documentation.