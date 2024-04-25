Updating an Application Load Balancer Ingress controller for Managed Service for Kubernetes
ALB Ingress Controller versions 0.2.0 and later are not compatible with versions 0.1.x. This causes limitations associated with backend groups.
One of the ways to create a backend group is to specify rules in the
Ingress resource. In ALB Ingress Controller versions prior to 0.2.0, each backend group corresponds to a bundle of
host,
http.paths.path, and
http.paths.pathType parameters. In versions 0.2.0 and later, the backend group corresponds to the
backend.service parameter in the
Ingress resource. This parameter specifies Kubernetes. For more information about parameter values and the
Ingress resource configuration, see the Kubernetes documentation.
If upgrading the ALB Ingress Controller from version 0.1.x to version 0.2.0 or later, check whether the following cases apply to your
Ingress resource groups (groups are formed according to the
ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name annotation value in the
Ingress resources):
-
The configurations feature the same values for the
host,
http.paths.path, and
http.paths.pathTypeparameters, while different Kubernetes services are specified in the
backend.service.nameparameters. In this case, recreate the backend groups using the HttpBackendGroup objects.
-
There is one Kubernetes service per multiple bundles of the
host,
http.paths.path, and
http.paths.pathTypeparameters. In this case, check if the backend settings in the
backendparameter are different. For example, one group of
Ingressresources can establish connections using the gRPC protocol, while another group can establish connections using the HTTP protocol.
If the backend settings do not differ, there is no need to change the configuration. If they differ, follow the steps below:
-
Create a separate
Serviceobject configuration file for each
Ingressresource group. In the object, specify the following:
Sample configuration file
- Its name. Use a different name for each service.
Deploymentobject name. This name must be the same for each service, since only one Kubernetes service was previously used.
- Backend settings that are different for
Ingressresource groups.
apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: name: alb-demo-service-1 # Specify different names for each service. spec: selector: app: alb-demo-app # Specify one Deployment for each service. type: NodePort ports: ... # Specify the settings that are different for Ingress resource groups.
-
Apply the resulting configurations:
kubectl apply -f <configuration_file_names>
-
Change the names of the Kubernetes services in the
Ingressresources. In the
backend.service.nameparameter, specify the name of the service according to the group in which the
Ingressresource is located.
-
Apply the changed
Ingressresource configurations:
kubectl apply -f <names_of_files_with_Ingress_resources>
-
Note
If you cannot change the configuration of the
Ingress resources, do not update the ALB Ingress Controller. Otherwise, there will be collisions.