Yandex Application Load Balancer

Updating an Application Load Balancer Ingress controller for Managed Service for Kubernetes

Written by
Updated at April 25, 2024

ALB Ingress Controller versions 0.2.0 and later are not compatible with versions 0.1.x. This causes limitations associated with backend groups.

One of the ways to create a backend group is to specify rules in the Ingress resource. In ALB Ingress Controller versions prior to 0.2.0, each backend group corresponds to a bundle of host, http.paths.path, and http.paths.pathType parameters. In versions 0.2.0 and later, the backend group corresponds to the backend.service parameter in the Ingress resource. This parameter specifies Kubernetes. For more information about parameter values and the Ingress resource configuration, see the Kubernetes documentation.

If upgrading the ALB Ingress Controller from version 0.1.x to version 0.2.0 or later, check whether the following cases apply to your Ingress resource groups (groups are formed according to the ingress.alb.yc.io/group-name annotation value in the Ingress resources):

  • The configurations feature the same values for the host, http.paths.path, and http.paths.pathType parameters, while different Kubernetes services are specified in the backend.service.name parameters. In this case, recreate the backend groups using the HttpBackendGroup objects.

  • There is one Kubernetes service per multiple bundles of the host, http.paths.path, and http.paths.pathType parameters. In this case, check if the backend settings in the backend parameter are different. For example, one group of Ingress resources can establish connections using the gRPC protocol, while another group can establish connections using the HTTP protocol.

    If the backend settings do not differ, there is no need to change the configuration. If they differ, follow the steps below:

    1. Create a separate Service object configuration file for each Ingress resource group. In the object, specify the following:

      • Its name. Use a different name for each service.
      • Deployment object name. This name must be the same for each service, since only one Kubernetes service was previously used.
      • Backend settings that are different for Ingress resource groups.
      Sample configuration file
      apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: alb-demo-service-1 # Specify different names for each service.
spec:
  selector:
    app: alb-demo-app # Specify one Deployment for each service.
  type: NodePort
  ports:
    ... # Specify the settings that are different for Ingress resource groups.

    2. Apply the resulting configurations:

      kubectl apply -f <configuration_file_names>

    3. Change the names of the Kubernetes services in the Ingress resources. In the backend.service.name parameter, specify the name of the service according to the group in which the Ingress resource is located.

    4. Apply the changed Ingress resource configurations:

      kubectl apply -f <names_of_files_with_Ingress_resources>

Note

If you cannot change the configuration of the Ingress resources, do not update the ALB Ingress Controller. Otherwise, there will be collisions.

