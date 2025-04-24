Contact UsGet started

Application Load Balancer API, gRPC: LoadBalancerService.StartZonalShift

Updated at April 24, 2025

Start ZonalShift for the specified load balancer.

gRPC request

rpc StartZonalShift (StartZonalShiftRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

StartZonalShiftRequest

{
  "load_balancer_id": "string",
  "zone_ids": [
    "string"
  ]
}

Field

Description

load_balancer_id

string

Required field. ID of the application load balancer to start zonal shift.

zone_ids[]

string

Zone IDs to start zonal shift.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "load_balancer_id": "string",
    "zone_ids": [
      "string"
    ]
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "id": "string",
    "name": "string",
    "description": "string",
    "folder_id": "string",
    "labels": "map<string, string>",
    "status": "Status",
    "region_id": "string",
    "network_id": "string",
    "listeners": [
      {
        "name": "string",
        "endpoints": [
          {
            "addresses": [
              {
                // Includes only one of the fields `external_ipv4_address`, `internal_ipv4_address`, `external_ipv6_address`
                "external_ipv4_address": {
                  "address": "string"
                },
                "internal_ipv4_address": {
                  "address": "string",
                  "subnet_id": "string"
                },
                "external_ipv6_address": {
                  "address": "string"
                }
                // end of the list of possible fields
              }
            ],
            "ports": [
              "int64"
            ]
          }
        ],
        // Includes only one of the fields `http`, `tls`, `stream`
        "http": {
          "handler": {
            "http_router_id": "string",
            // Includes only one of the fields `http2_options`, `allow_http10`
            "http2_options": {
              "max_concurrent_streams": "int64"
            },
            "allow_http10": "bool",
            // end of the list of possible fields
            "rewrite_request_id": "bool"
          },
          "redirects": {
            "http_to_https": "bool"
          }
        },
        "tls": {
          "default_handler": {
            // Includes only one of the fields `http_handler`, `stream_handler`
            "http_handler": {
              "http_router_id": "string",
              // Includes only one of the fields `http2_options`, `allow_http10`
              "http2_options": {
                "max_concurrent_streams": "int64"
              },
              "allow_http10": "bool",
              // end of the list of possible fields
              "rewrite_request_id": "bool"
            },
            "stream_handler": {
              "backend_group_id": "string",
              "idle_timeout": "google.protobuf.Duration"
            },
            // end of the list of possible fields
            "certificate_ids": [
              "string"
            ]
          },
          "sni_handlers": [
            {
              "name": "string",
              "server_names": [
                "string"
              ],
              "handler": {
                // Includes only one of the fields `http_handler`, `stream_handler`
                "http_handler": {
                  "http_router_id": "string",
                  // Includes only one of the fields `http2_options`, `allow_http10`
                  "http2_options": {
                    "max_concurrent_streams": "int64"
                  },
                  "allow_http10": "bool",
                  // end of the list of possible fields
                  "rewrite_request_id": "bool"
                },
                "stream_handler": {
                  "backend_group_id": "string",
                  "idle_timeout": "google.protobuf.Duration"
                },
                // end of the list of possible fields
                "certificate_ids": [
                  "string"
                ]
              }
            }
          ]
        },
        "stream": {
          "handler": {
            "backend_group_id": "string",
            "idle_timeout": "google.protobuf.Duration"
          }
        }
        // end of the list of possible fields
      }
    ],
    "allocation_policy": {
      "locations": [
        {
          "zone_id": "string",
          "subnet_id": "string",
          "disable_traffic": "bool",
          "zonal_shift_active": "bool"
        }
      ]
    },
    "log_group_id": "string",
    "security_group_ids": [
      "string"
    ],
    "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "auto_scale_policy": {
      "min_zone_size": "int64",
      "max_size": "int64"
    },
    "log_options": {
      "log_group_id": "string",
      "discard_rules": [
        {
          "http_codes": [
            "int64"
          ],
          "http_code_intervals": [
            "HttpCodeInterval"
          ],
          "grpc_codes": [
            "google.rpc.Code"
          ],
          "discard_percent": "google.protobuf.Int64Value"
        }
      ],
      "disable": "bool"
    },
    "allow_zonal_shift": "bool"
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

StartZonalShiftMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

LoadBalancer

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

StartZonalShiftMetadata

Field

Description

load_balancer_id

string

ID of the application load balancer that the zonal shift is being started to.

zone_ids[]

string

Zone IDs where zonal shift was started.

LoadBalancer

An application load balancer resource.
For details about the concept, see documentation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the application load balancer. Generated at creation time.

name

string

Name of the application load balancer. The name is unique within the folder.

description

string

Description of the application load balancer.

folder_id

string

ID of the folder that the application load balancer belongs to.

labels

object (map<string, string>)

Application load balancer labels as key:value pairs.
For details about the concept, see documentation.

status

enum Status

Status of the application load balancer.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • CREATING: The application load balancer is being created.
  • STARTING: The application load balancer is being started.
  • ACTIVE: The application load balancer is active and sends traffic to the targets.
  • STOPPING: The application load balancer is being stopped.
  • STOPPED: The application load balancer is stopped and doesn't send traffic to the targets.
  • DELETING: The application load balancer is being deleted.

region_id

string

ID of the region that the application load balancer is located at.

network_id

string

ID of the network that the application load balancer belongs to.

listeners[]

Listener

Listeners that belong to the application load balancer.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

allocation_policy

AllocationPolicy

Locality settings of the application load balancer.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

log_group_id

string

ID of the log group that stores access logs of the application load balancer.

The logs can be accessed using a Cloud Functions trigger for Cloud Logs.

security_group_ids[]

string

ID's of the security groups attributed to the application load balancer.

For details about the concept,
see documentation.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

auto_scale_policy

AutoScalePolicy

Scaling settings of the application load balancer.

The scaling settings relate to a special internal instance group which facilitates the balancer's work.
Instances in this group are called resource units. The group is scaled automatically based on incoming load
and within limitations specified in these settings.

For details about the concept,
see documentation.

log_options

LogOptions

Cloud logging settings of the application load balancer.

allow_zonal_shift

bool

Specifies whether application load balancer is available to zonal shift.

Listener

A listener resource.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

Field

Description

name

string

Required field. Name of the listener. The name is unique within the application load balancer.
The string length in characters is 3-63.

endpoints[]

Endpoint

Endpoints of the listener.

Endpoints are defined by their IP addresses and ports.

http

HttpListener

Unencrypted HTTP listener settings.

Includes only one of the fields http, tls, stream.

Listener type and settings.

tls

TlsListener

TLS-encrypted HTTP or TCP stream listener settings.

All handlers within a listener (TlsListener.default_handler and TlsListener.sni_handlers) must be of one
type, HttpHandler or StreamHandler. Mixing HTTP and TCP stream traffic in a TLS-encrypted listener is not
supported.

Includes only one of the fields http, tls, stream.

Listener type and settings.

stream

StreamListener

Unencrypted stream (TCP) listener settings.

Includes only one of the fields http, tls, stream.

Listener type and settings.

Endpoint

An endpoint resource.

Field

Description

addresses[]

Address

Endpoint public (external) and internal addresses.

ports[]

int64

Endpoint ports.

Address

An endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

external_ipv4_address

ExternalIpv4Address

Public IPv4 endpoint address.

Includes only one of the fields external_ipv4_address, internal_ipv4_address, external_ipv6_address.

Endpoint address of one of the types: public (external) IPv4 address, internal IPv4 address, public IPv6 address.

internal_ipv4_address

InternalIpv4Address

Internal IPv4 endpoint address.

To enable the use of listeners with internal addresses, contact support.

Includes only one of the fields external_ipv4_address, internal_ipv4_address, external_ipv6_address.

Endpoint address of one of the types: public (external) IPv4 address, internal IPv4 address, public IPv6 address.

external_ipv6_address

ExternalIpv6Address

Public IPv6 endpoint address.

Includes only one of the fields external_ipv4_address, internal_ipv4_address, external_ipv6_address.

Endpoint address of one of the types: public (external) IPv4 address, internal IPv4 address, public IPv6 address.

ExternalIpv4Address

A public (external) IPv4 endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

address

string

IPv4 address.

InternalIpv4Address

An internal IPv4 endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

address

string

IPv4 address.

subnet_id

string

ID of the subnet that the address belongs to.

ExternalIpv6Address

A public (external) IPv4 endpoint address resource.

Field

Description

address

string

IPv6 address.

HttpListener

An HTTP listener resource.

Field

Description

handler

HttpHandler

Settings for handling HTTP requests.

Only one of handler and redirects can be specified.

redirects

Redirects

Redirects settings.

Only one of redirects and handler can be specified.

HttpHandler

An HTTP handler resource.

Field

Description

http_router_id

string

ID of the HTTP router processing requests. For details about the concept, see
documentation.

To get the list of all available HTTP routers, make a HttpRouterService.List request.

http2_options

Http2Options

HTTP/2 settings.

If specified, incoming HTTP/2 requests are supported by the listener.

Includes only one of the fields http2_options, allow_http10.

Protocol settings.

For HTTPS (HTTP over TLS) connections, settings are applied to the protocol
negotiated using TLS ALPN extension.

allow_http10

bool

Enables support for incoming HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1 requests and disables it for HTTP/2 requests.

Includes only one of the fields http2_options, allow_http10.

Protocol settings.

For HTTPS (HTTP over TLS) connections, settings are applied to the protocol
negotiated using TLS ALPN extension.

rewrite_request_id

bool

When unset, will preserve the incoming x-request-id header, otherwise would rewrite it with a new value.

Http2Options

An HTTP/2 options resource.

Field

Description

max_concurrent_streams

int64

Maximum number of concurrent HTTP/2 streams in a connection.

Redirects

A listener redirects resource.

Field

Description

http_to_https

bool

Redirects all unencrypted HTTP requests to the same URI with scheme changed to https.

The setting has the same effect as a single, catch-all HttpRoute
with RedirectAction.replace_scheme set to https.

TlsListener

TLS-encrypted (HTTP or TCP stream) listener resource.

Field

Description

default_handler

TlsHandler

Required field. Settings for handling requests by default, with Server Name
Indication (SNI) not matching any of the sni_handlers.

sni_handlers[]

SniMatch

Settings for handling requests with Server Name Indication (SNI)
matching one of SniMatch.server_names values.

TlsHandler

A TLS-encrypted (HTTP or TCP stream) handler resource.

Field

Description

http_handler

HttpHandler

HTTP handler.

Includes only one of the fields http_handler, stream_handler.

Settings for handling requests.

stream_handler

StreamHandler

Stream (TCP) handler.

Includes only one of the fields http_handler, stream_handler.

Settings for handling requests.

certificate_ids[]

string

ID's of the TLS server certificates from Certificate Manager.

RSA and ECDSA certificates are supported, and only the first certificate of each type is used.

StreamHandler

A stream (TCP) handler resource.

Field

Description

backend_group_id

string

Required field. ID of the backend group processing requests. For details about the concept, see
documentation.

The backend group type, specified via BackendGroup.backend, must be stream.

To get the list of all available backend groups, make a BackendGroupService.List request.

idle_timeout

google.protobuf.Duration

The idle timeout is duration during which no data is transmitted or received on either the upstream or downstream connection.
If not configured, the default idle timeout is 1 hour. Setting it to 0 disables the timeout.

SniMatch

A SNI handler resource.

Field

Description

name

string

Required field. Name of the SNI handler.

server_names[]

string

Server names that are matched by the SNI handler.

handler

TlsHandler

Required field. Settings for handling requests with Server Name Indication (SNI) matching one of server_names values.

StreamListener

A stream (TCP) listener resource.

Field

Description

handler

StreamHandler

Required field. Settings for handling stream (TCP) requests.

AllocationPolicy

A locality settings (allocation policy) resource.

Field

Description

locations[]

Location

Availability zones and subnets that the application load balancer resides.

Location

An application load balancer location resource.

For details about the concept, see documentation.

Field

Description

zone_id

string

Required field. ID of the availability zone where the application load balancer resides.

Each availability zone can only be specified once.

subnet_id

string

ID of the subnet that the application load balancer belongs to.

disable_traffic

bool

Disables the load balancer node in the specified availability zone.

Backends in the availability zone are not directly affected by this setting.
They still may receive traffic from the load balancer nodes in other availability zones,
subject to LoadBalancingConfig.locality_aware_routing_percent and LoadBalancingConfig.strict_locality settings.

zonal_shift_active

bool

Show zonal shift status for the location.

AutoScalePolicy

A resource for scaling settings of an application load balancer.

Field

Description

min_zone_size

int64

Lower limit for the number of resource units in each availability zone.

If not specified previously (using other instruments such as management console), the default value is 2.
To revert to it, specify it explicitly.

The minimum value is 2.

max_size

int64

Upper limit for the total number of resource units across all availability zones.

If a positive value is specified, it must be at least min_zone_size multiplied by the size of
AllocationPolicy.locations.

If the value is 0, there is no upper limit.

LogOptions

Field

Description

log_group_id

string

Cloud Logging log group ID to store access logs.
If not set then logs will be stored in default log group for the folder
where load balancer located.

discard_rules[]

LogDiscardRule

ordered list of rules, first matching rule applies

disable

bool

Do not send logs to Cloud Logging log group.

LogDiscardRule

LogDiscardRule discards a fraction of logs with certain codes.
If neither codes or intervals are provided, rule applies to all logs.

Field

Description

http_codes[]

int64

HTTP codes that should be discarded.

http_code_intervals[]

enum HttpCodeInterval

Groups of HTTP codes like 4xx that should be discarded.

  • HTTP_CODE_INTERVAL_UNSPECIFIED
  • HTTP_1XX
  • HTTP_2XX
  • HTTP_3XX
  • HTTP_4XX
  • HTTP_5XX
  • HTTP_ALL

grpc_codes[]

google.rpc.Code

GRPC codes that should be discarded

discard_percent

google.protobuf.Int64Value

Percent of logs to be discarded: 0 - keep all, 100 or unset - discard all
