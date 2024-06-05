Terms of Membership in the Yandex Cloud Boost AI Loyalty Program for software and digital product developers

The Yandex Cloud Boost AI Loyalty Program (the “Program”) has been developed by Iron Hive doo Beograd (“Yandex”) and is intended to test YandexGPT API (the “Service”) and have it integrated by companies (https://yandex.cloud/en/docs/billing/qa/all#countries) that develop software and digital products.

Membership in the Program is available only to Customers who have registered a business account on the Yandex Cloud Platform and meet the criteria specified in Supplement 1 and on the Website at: https://yandex.cloud/en/cloud-boost-ai (the “Member”).

YandexGPT API shall be tested by Members for the purpose of its integration into existing software and digital services in order to develop functionality and improve efficiency, as well as to increase user satisfaction and their interest in Members’ digital services.

A Customer who qualifies for the Program shall be entitled to submit an application for membership in the Program (the “Application”). The Application is submitted through the Yandex Website and is reviewed by the Yandex team within ten (10) business days. Based on the results of the review of the Application, Yandex decides, in accordance with the criteria for the Selection of Members (Supplement No. 1) and the principles of good faith and non-discrimination, whether to assign the Customer the status of a program member (“Program Member”) or to refuse to assign the said status. Information about the decision made by Yandex is sent to the Customer’s e-mail address specified when submitting the Application via the Yandex Website or when registering on the Yandex Cloud Platform.

Yandex reserves the right to provide the Service in a limited mode, or at any time, at its discretion, to disable certain functionality of the Service, or to make the Service entirely unavailable.

Yandex has the right to set limits and restrictions on the use of the Service and may change them at its own discretion, as well as change the rules of the Program.

Program Members receive a grant for access to the YandexGPT API service in accordance with paragraph 8. Instructions for using the service and documentation are available at: https://yandex.cloud/en/services/yandexgpt. The terms of use of the Service can be found at: https://yandex.ru/legal/cloud_terms_yandex_foundation_models.

The Program Member may receive a Grant of up to 12 500 USD. The grant is awarded in several stages:

8.1. The Program Member receives the first portion of the grant — 1200 USD. The Grant validity period: up to one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days.

8.2. Before the expiration of the period of the first portion of the Grant, the Program allows the Member to receive the second portion of the grant — 3750 USD. The entire Grant validity period is not extended.

8.2.1. The terms and conditions for the issue of the second portion of the Grant:

8.2.1.1. Before the Grant period expires, the Program Member has fully used the first portion of the Grant in an amount of more than 900 USD to implement the Service.

8.2.1.2. The Program Member has successfully completed an additional interview with the Program Manager and/or Yandex Architect regarding business validation, as well as the results of testing the Service and plans for the development and implementation of the Service.

8.2.1.3. The Program Member has sent by email a free-form request for the second portion of the Grant to cloud-boost@yandex-team.ru

8.3. Before the expiration of the period of the first portion of the Grant, the Program allows the Program Member to receive an additional, third portion of the Grant — 7500 USD. The entire Grant validity period is not extended.

8.3.1. The terms and conditions for the issue of the third portion of the Grant:

8.3.1.1. Before the Grant period expires, the Program Member has fully used the first and second portions of the Grant in an amount of more than 3100 USD implement the Service.

8.3.1.2. The Program Member has successfully completed an additional interview with the Program Manager and/or Yandex Architect regarding business validation, as well as the results of testing the Service and plans for the development and implementation of the Service.

8.3.1.3. The Program Member has sent by email a free-form request for the third portion of the Grant to cloud-boost@yandex-team.ru

8.4. After the Grant period or amount expires, the Program Member receives a one-time 50% discount on the Service for a period of six (6) months; the discount may not exceed 12 500 USD.

8.5. The Program Member is entitled to one (1) hour of consultations per month from an architect or engineer of the Yandex Cloud Platform concerning YandexGPT API testing and implementation in software or digital services. Format of the consultation: online via videoconferencing (Skype/Zoom/Telegram, etc.) The date and time of the consultation are set by agreement between the Program Member and a representative of the Yandex team.

8.5.1. All information provided as part of the consultation for the Program Member is advisory in nature and non-binding. Yandex shall not be liable for any loss and/or damage caused by the actions/omission of the Program Member resulting from the use or non-use of the information and/or advice received;

Membership in the Program is available only once; repeated access to the privileges according to the Program Terms is not available.

Yandex has the right to at any time deprive the Program Member of status in the event of a violation by the Member of the obligations established by the Agreement for the use of Yandex Cloud Platform Services, as well as in the event of a violation of the terms of this Program and/or detection of fraud with respect to Yandex or other Program Members. Whether or not the Member’s actions are deemed as fraud shall be determined by Yandex based on the criteria at its discretion, and Yandex shall be under no obligation to disclose such criteria and/or fraud detection techniques. Yandex shall notify the Program Member of termination of status by sending a notice to the Program Member’s email specified at the time of registering an account on the Yandex Cloud Platform. The Program Member status is deemed as terminated from the moment a respective notice is sent.

Yandex may, at its discretion, at any time terminate the Program or change its terms without any prior notice.